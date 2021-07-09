Suspension of U.S. athletes from Olympics highlights influence of war on drugs





The suspension last week of sprinter ShaCarri Richardson from competing on the United States Olympic team is another example of how the war on drugs is negatively impacting individuals and communities across the country.

After testing positive for 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in cannabis, Richardson accepted a one-month doping suspension that ultimately banned him from competing in the 100-meter race at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. The federal government, the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency ban cannabinoids except cannabidiol (CBD) and consider them to be a substance of abuse.

Richardson, 21, said he used marijuana to cope with the death of his birth mother while in Oregon, which legalized marijuana in 2014 and recently became the first US state to decriminalize simple possession of all drugs. As of June 2021, 36 states allow the medical use of cannabis and 18 have enacted legislation to regulate cannabis for adult use.

Nonetheless, possession of drugs for personal use remains by far the most arrested offense in the United States, with numbers showing stark racial disparities. About half of these arrests are for possession of marijuana. Despite similar rates of use, in 2018, blacks were 3.64 times more likely to be arrested for possession of marijuana than whites.

Although Richardson has not been criminally charged, his story shows how the government’s punitive approach to drugs has infiltrated far beyond the criminal justice system. The ban on the use of marijuana in Olympic sports is said to have come about in part following pressure from US drug tsar Barry McCaffrey in the late 1990s.

Richardsons suspension is a reminder of the human toll of the criminalization of drug use and possession in the United States. Drug-related crimes can and often do have serious immigration consequences, including eviction, exclusion from social housing and access to social benefits.

The US government should end the federal ban on marijuana through legislation such as the MORE Act and focus on health-centered approaches to drug use through the Drug Policy Reform Act, which would put end the federal criminalization of simple drug possession and begin to repair the devastating drug wars. night. It is time for the United States to stand up for the rights and dignity of all, including those who use drugs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hrw.org/news/2021/07/08/us-athletes-olympics-suspension-highlights-influence-war-drugs

