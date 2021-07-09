UK should not detain asylum seekers abroad





According to several news reports, the UK government’s new border legislation is expected to include an option to detain asylum seekers abroad. The new details of the policy shift present an approach that is not only likely to be damaging and costly, but also does not address legitimate concerns about the integrity of the UK asylum process.

The human damage to overseas warehouse asylum seekers can be devastating. I have visited the Australian Coastal Centers on Manus Island and Nauru, and without exception the people I have met have described the pain they suffered over the years there. One man said his son stopped talking. One woman said she began compulsively washing her hands hundreds of times a day. A girl showed self-harm scars on her wrist and forearm. A boy said he wanted to end his life.

This account is not an aberration. At least 10 people lost their lives on Manus and Nauru. The children caught in Nauru were among the most shocking children the team of pediatricians had ever seen.

It is not surprising that the deportation and effective detention of people from remote locations adversely affects their mental health. I have heard similar afflictions from families placed in the US Remain in Mexico program.

Offshore business wastes taxpayers money and lives. Australia spent more than 200,000 people per year on maritime operations in 2016. Until a fair hearing, it would have been much cheaper and more humane to stay in Australia.

Moreover, there is little evidence that such harsh policies actually prevent people from fleeing harm and seeking safety. Five years of repressive police tactics in France did not convince people to continue rallies in large numbers in the Calais area, hoping to reach England. Concerns of U.S. border agents at the Mexican border (the best course of action for irregular entry) were higher in 2019 than in the past seven years since the forced family separation policy was unveiled in mid-2018.

What is needed is an asylum process that treats people humanely and provides them with due opportunity for protection. Key elements of the process include temporary accommodation to allow people to rest and recover, legal assistance to help present best practices, social worker assistance to help themselves and their families during the process, and safeguarding voluntary return assistance measures. People who don’t need it don’t get headlines. But that is the model the UK should adopt rather than importing failed practices from Australia and the US.

