Oregon Adopts Most Protective Heat Rules For Workers In US





SALEM, Ore. (AP) Oregon on Thursday passed an emergency rule that tightens requirements on employers to protect workers from extreme heat, including expanding access to shade and cool water in what defenders have called the country’s most protective heat rules after deadly record high temperatures in the Pacific Northwest.

With these new rules, Oregon has a chance to lead the country in ensuring that workplaces are safe from hot weather, especially for those doing the most demanding and hazardous jobs like l ‘agriculture and construction, said Kate Suisman, lawyer for the Northwest Workers Justice Project.

The emergency rule adopted by the Oregon Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Oregon OSHA, also requires regular cool-down breaks and communication between employees and supervisors so that workers can report their problems. problems.

Among the more than 100 people who died in Oregon during the extreme heat wave in late June, there was an immigrant from Guatemala who worked outside, the state medical examiner said. He was part of a team in a nursery that moved irrigation pipes. Oregon OSHA is investigating both the nursery and the labor contractor.

Oregon’s OSHA is taking an important step forward in leading the country on standards for outside workers, said Reyna Lopez, executive director of the Oregon Farm Workers Union, known by its acronym. Spanish PCUN. It is crucial that we continue to take action for long-term policy changes in our state that take climate change and worker safety seriously.

Oregon OSHA said the temporary rule takes effect immediately and remains in place for 180 days.

In the face of an unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest and tragic consequences, it is absolutely essential that we continue to strengthen our defenses against the effects of climate change, including extreme heat events, said Andrew Stolfi, director of the state agency that includes OSHA Oregon.

The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the northwest and British Columbia that was made worse by man-made climate change, making such weather events more likely and more intense extremes.

Seattle, Portland and many other cities have broken all-time heat records, with temperatures in some places reaching above 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius).

Oregon recorded 116 deaths from the heatwave, while Washington state said Thursday its death toll rose to 78. Authorities say hundreds of deaths could ultimately be attributed to the heat across the region.

Amid a historic drought, temperatures are rising again in parts of the western United States this week, but are less intense than the previous heat wave.

Under new Oregon rules for workers, when the heat index is 80 F (27 C) or greater, employers are required to provide access to sufficient shade and an adequate supply of water drinkable.

When the heat index exceeds 90 ° F (32 ° C), employers must also ensure effective communication between workers and supervisors so that workers can report their concerns, ensure that employees are monitored for vigilance and signs of heat illness, and allow a period of rest to calm down. in the shade for 10 minutes every two hours of work.

