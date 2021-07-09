COVID-19: UK records another 32,551 coronavirus infections and 35 deaths | UK News





Another 32,551 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive test result on Thursday.

Today’s figures compare with 32,548 COVID cases and 33 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

This time last week, 28,008 cases and 16 deaths were reported.

Another 258,430 COVID vaccines were administered on Wednesday, the first jabs of 86,953 and the second dose of 171,477.

This means that the total number of people who received the first jab is now 45,601,445 and 34,198,779 have received the full dose.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated adults and all children will no longer need to be quarantined when returning from amber list countries starting July 19.

In a statement on international travel at Commons, Grant Shapps said that those who received two jabs and those under the age of 18 will no longer need to self-isolate for 10 days after returning to the UK, but still need to undergo PCR. Test on the second day.

Analysis by Science Correspondent Thomas Moore

Death is slowly ascending upward. The latest 7-day average showing daily fluctuations in numbers shows that 24.9 people die from COVID per day.

6 weeks ago it was 5.7.

Mortality peaked in January, with an average of 1,248 deaths per day.

And the current rise is not as steep as the increase in cases.

This is because it provides a high level of protection as 99% of deaths from the UK epidemic are over 40 and most likely received two doses.

In January, 1 in 50 cases died. It’s one in a thousand now and it’s falling.

However, not all vulnerable people have been vaccinated. And even fully vaccinated people have a lower risk of developing serious diseases.

So, a surge in cases in this third wave will inevitably lead to higher deaths.

The transport minister also confirmed that the government’s guidance stating that people should not travel to amber list countries will be lifted in the same July. This means hopeful vacationers can travel for leisure and see their families.

New test and trace figures show that COVID cases in the UK have increased by 71% in the week through June 30 compared to the past 7 days, with a total of 135,685 tested positive.

It is the highest since the week through February 3.

The surge in new cases comes after the government unveils its “Freedom Day” plans for July 19, with a final decision to be made next Monday, lifting all remaining restrictions.

