The US military should return to Vietnam





Fifty years ago, the New York Times and the Washington Post published the Pentagon Papers. These documents revealed serious doubts about the intentions and motivations of the Americas’ engagement in Vietnam. Even today, for many Americans, the country of Vietnam is a painful reminder of the Vietnam War, and many remain skeptical of the benefits of a stronger Vietnamese-American relationship.

However, as the memory of the war slips further into the past and new geopolitical concerns emerge, the United States should consider deepening ties with Vietnam and consider returning American forces there in the near future. .

Many Americans are unaware of Vietnam’s history after the US military pulled out of the country, 18 months after the Pentagon Papers were published. The fighting did not end with the withdrawal of American forces or the collapse of South Vietnam in 1975 under Communist control. Vietnam in 1979 fought China in another bloody and equally tragic war, and the repercussions of that war run much deeper in modern geopolitical relations today than the United States’ involvement in Vietnam.

China has become a geopolitical rival for Vietnam’s interests. As of 2015, China built and militarized several man-made islands in the South China Sea. These islands were not only built next to Vietnam, but were built within the territorial waters claimed by Vietnam. China’s aggression and growing claims in the South China Sea threaten global trade and US interests, as well as Vietnam’s security and sovereignty.

China’s claim to property, in blatant disregard of international law, increasingly places US and Vietnamese strategic interests in alignment with the South China Sea. America recognizes the danger not only to world trade, but also to the stability of Westernized Asia-Pacific democracies with an increasingly belligerent China. Vietnam remembers the bitter war it waged with China and sees China threatening its independence and security from its own territorial waters.

As part of the Vietnam War effort, the United States built several major military installations in Vietnam in the 1960s; all are strategically positioned to deter Chinese aggression in the South China Sea and secure regional allies of the United States. The US and Vietnam should consider returning US military forces to these facilities within the next 5-10 years; such a move would also strengthen Vietnam’s ability to resist coercion from China. After a series of high-level diplomatic overtures over the past decade, the United States and Vietnam should now engage in more active and detailed discussions at the staff level on a return of force. Americans in Vietnam.

Now is the time to act. The 2019 defense white paper released by the Vietnamese government relaxed the country’s previously rigid stance on neutrality and now allows military alliances if deemed prudent. Economically, Vietnam is still dependent on Chinese imports and exports, but it is much less dependent on China than its neighbors. The Vietnamese government is notably less sensitive to corruption than other nations in the region. These conditions set the stage for a gradual strengthening of economic and military relations between the United States and Vietnam, which would be necessary before any discussion of the American force base in Vietnam could begin. China’s provocative acts in the South China Sea are helping to accelerate the deepening of those US-Vietnamese ties, but should be followed by proactive US action. The United States and Vietnam should start building closer relations now.

Initially, units such as the rotating, forward-deployed US naval forces requiring little initial infrastructure could operate from Vietnam in response to Chinese actions. While this is unlikely to be a short-term option due to Vietnam’s current neutrality, the United States may also seek additional infrastructure or a permanent American base.

The United States has waged a bitter war in Vietnam, but modern geopolitical dynamics are increasingly aligning the interests of the two nations. This presents an opportunity for broad cooperation and an opportunity to specifically coordinate US-Vietnamese actions in response to Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. Increasing the US military presence in Vietnam is one way to seize this opportunity. Almost 50 years after the end of the war, the United States and Vietnam have the opportunity to rebuild a more honest and mutually beneficial security relationship.

This editorial reflects the views of the authors and does not necessarily reflect the position or opinion of the US government or the Department of Defense.

Charles Djou is a former congressman who served on the House Armed Services Committee and a lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve. Matthew Powell is a commander in the US Navy.

