Flight bookings surge in UK after Covid travel list change | corona virus





On Thursday, the airline announced a surge in flight bookings in the UK after the government announced that fully vaccinated passengers and children could return from the Amber-listed country without quarantine after 19 July.

EasyJet said bookings for destinations designated amber due to the coronavirus increased 400% and holiday bookings increased by 440 per week after transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the policy change on Thursday morning.

British Airways has nearly doubled its website traffic since the announcement, with amber destinations in Spain and the United States becoming the most searched destinations, along with Balearic and Caribbean islands highlighted in green.

Spain, Greece and Portugal top the list of countries on the amber list for flights and holidays, adding an additional 145,000 seats over the summer, according to easyJet airlines.

easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said: We are delighted with customer response to the removal of the amber list quarantine for fully vaccinated people. So Europe is now green for a double jab.

However, the consumer group said British people should be vigilant about bookings as many destinations, such as the US, still ban entry to the UK, and there is potential confusion with foreign office travel advice that affects insurance policies.

What is the Consumer Advice Group? Those who book said they should be aware of the risk of disruption and offer comprehensive compensation.

Group Travel Editor Rory Boland said: Before people rush to travel, it is important to consider the barriers that may still prevent them from traveling. Other countries continue to restrict people arriving in the UK, and it has been suggested that millions of people who have been exposed to the coronavirus could thwart plans if they are instructed to quarantine.

Concerns over cases and spread of the delta strain of coronavirus in the UK could still hamper many people’s vacation plans.

Italy, Portugal and Spain have recently tightened entry requirements for UK travelers. Italy requires five days of quarantine. France is expected to review its policy on UK travelers next week, with the UK banned from unvaccinated vacationers due to France’s own amber or orange list.

The airline has urged the government to continue reviewing its testing requirements. A family of four vaccinated is likely to spend 400 to 500 people tested for the virus this summer to take a break in European Amber List countries.

The Labor Party, which continued to urge the release of the data behind the government’s decision on Amberlist countries, criticized ministers’ claims about the cost of the tests after Shack said 10 tests were possible. Labor said that according to a list of government-approved providers, the test was only available at Bradford’s walk-in center and has since been removed from that list.

