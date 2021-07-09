Three Huskers named to U.S. U20 World Championships squad





History Links A trio of women volleyball players from Nebraska will represent the United States at the 2021 FIVB Women’s Under-20 World Championship, USA Volleyball reported on Thursday (July 8th). , July 9-18 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Batenhorst, Krause and Rodriguez were selected for the World Championship roster after a weeklong training camp in Las Vegas, Nevada. Twenty athletes were invited to the camp, and the final 12-player roster included three Huskers.

Nebraska had more named players to the U20 World Championship squad than any other college program. The three freshmen will join three former Huskers to represent the United States this summer. The Huskers make up not only 25% of the U20 World Championship roster, but also a quarter of the US team’s Olympic roster. Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes have all been selected as part of the 12-man squad that will represent the United States in Tokyo later this month.

Batenhorst, Krause and Rodriguez have all already won international gold medals with Team USA. Batenhorst was part of the United States Under-18 team that won the 18U NORCECA Championship in 2018, consisting of teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Both Krause and Rodriguez were members of the 2019 FIVB U18 World Championship gold medal team.

The three freshmen moved to Nebraska in January to get a head start in their college careers, and each player was ranked among the nation’s top 10 rookies. A native of Houston, Batenhorst was rated as the state’s top player in Texas, the nation’s second-largest outside hitter and third-overall prospect by PrepVolleyball.com. Krause was the best player in the state of Nebraska and was named the country’s best away forward and second overall prospect. Rodriguez was considered the nation’s top libero, and the Illinois native was ranked as the nation’s 10th overall rookie.

The United States team is in Pool C of the U20 World Championship, along with Russia, Thailand and Turkey. The group game starts Friday at 11:30 am (Center) against Russia.

Team USA schedule at FIVB U20 World Championship Friday, July 9 vs. Russia, 11:30 a.m. (Center) LIVE BROADCAST Saturday, July 10 vs. Thailand, 8:30 a.m. (Center) LIVE BROADCAST Sunday, July 11 vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m. (Center) Monday July 12 vs. TBA (preliminary round) Tuesday July 13 vs. TBA (preliminary round) Wednesday July 14 vs. TBA (preliminary round) Friday July 16 vs. TBA (final round) Saturday July 17 vs. TBA (Last round)

