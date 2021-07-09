UK deports Albanian criminals faster under new deal





Priti Patel has signed a new agreement with Albania to accelerate the deportation of criminals from the UK.

As part of a two-day visit to the capital Tirana, the interior minister has agreed to expedite the removal of failed asylum seekers and imprisoned Albanian criminals.

Albanians account for the largest number of foreign offenders in UK prisons, with a total of over 1,500 or 16% of the prison population abroad.

The deal will allow the government to enact a plan for early removal of criminals from British prisons proposed in the new Nationality and Borders Act.

The bill would allow prisons to deport foreign offenders a year instead of nine months, leaving the rest to serve in their own prisons.

In an interview with Tirana, Mr. Patel said: I am determined to fix our immigration system, crack down on illegal entry and get rid of people who do not have the right to enter the UK as soon as possible.

No apologies for removing dangerous foreign criminal

Our new immigration plan and this new agreement will accelerate the deportation of Albanian nationals who have committed crimes in the UK and kept their welcome too much.

I do not apologize for removing dangerous foreign criminals to protect the British people, more than 1,000 foreign criminals have been deported so far this year, and more are being deported every week.

Patel has accelerated the removal of foreign criminals following the easing of coronavirus travel restrictions, and since April, the government has removed 254 Albanian criminals from the UK and 85 other Albanian nationals who are not entitled to be here.

While in Albania, the Interior Minister also met Prime Minister Eddy Rama to welcome continued cooperation between the UK and Albania to tackle serious organized crime in the region.

They also reaffirmed their joint commitment to crack down on organized crime groups based in the Western Balkans involved in crimes of drug trafficking, illegal finance and organized immigration to the UK.

