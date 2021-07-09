Mexico to allow union vote at GM plant after US complaint





The United States on Thursday reached an agreement with Mexico to give workers at a General Motors plant in the country the opportunity to vote on a collective agreement under free and democratic conditions.

This is the first step towards resolving a complaint filed by the Biden administration in May, using a new rapid response mechanism in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced the Agreement. North American Free Trade Agreement last year. The new agreement included language giving factory workers in the United States, Canada and Mexico the right to form unions and authorized sanctions for factories that violated workers’ rights to free association and collective bargaining. .

In a statement, Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, described it as a victory for the Biden administration’s commitment to workers.

Reaching an agreement with Mexico on a consolidation plan shows the USMCA’s potential to protect workers’ rights and the benefits of a worker-centered trade policy, Tai said. The full implementation and enforcement of the USMCA not only helps workers there, but American workers as well by preventing the business from becoming a race to the bottom.

The deal comes after the Biden administration asked Mexico in May to examine whether labor law violations occurred at the Silao factory, located in central Guanajuato state. The administration said it had received reports indicating serious violations of workers’ rights associated with the April vote on a collective agreement.

The remediation plan calls for a new vote to be held by August 20, which Mexico’s Ministry of Labor will oversee to ensure the voting area is secure and the ballots are protected. If the vote does not take place, the collective agreement will be terminated, but workers will retain their rights and other unions can negotiate on behalf of workers.

Mexico will send federal inspectors to the plant from this week until the vote. According to the agreement, thirty-two inspectors five times more numerous than in the initial vote will be present. The International Labor Organization and the National Electoral Institute of Mexico will also send observers to monitor the vote.

The vote was halted earlier this year after accusations that the union and the factory interfered. Mexico’s Ministry of Labor said in May it had found serious voting irregularities, and it conducted a review in response to the US request. The United States and Mexico began discussions on a remediation plan on June 25.

GM said in a statement that it welcomes the deal and supports the U.S. and Mexican governments ‘goal of protecting workers’ rights.

General Motors is pleased that Mexico has completed its review of the union vote on a collective agreement at our Silao plant and that the United States and Mexico have agreed on a remedial plan to support a free vote and fair in August, the company said.

The revised trade agreement forced Mexico to update its labor system, and the country overhauled its labor laws in 2019. One of the main goals has been to eliminate specious collective agreements, known as protection contracts. , which are concluded with unions dominated by employers and which lack worker input. Such contracts have been widespread in the country.

The United States will continue to monitor the implementation of the remediation plan and take further action as necessary, the trade office said.

