UK Ventures aims to raise the bar for responsible sourcing.





Charlie and Dan Betts are brothers on a mission to transform mining to improve responsible sourcing in the jewelry sector. With the Single Mine Origin brand, the two Britons aim to provide a mass market service that addresses the traceability of gold.

They took that ambition one step further by joining the multinational group Endeavor Mining as SMO’s first partner. But there is much more to be done. In November, a Human Rights Watch report of 15 major jewelers concluded that most “gold and diamonds cannot be traced from their origin”, according to a report.

So, what is the concept of a brother and how can it affect the jewelry industry? SMO is a joint venture between 261-year-old British oil refiner and bullion dealer Betts Group, family head Charlie for the ninth straight year, and gold exploration, development and production company Hummingbird Resources. Among them, Dan is the Chief Executive Officer.

It aims to respond to the jewelry industry’s growing demand for responsibly sourced and traceable gold. Charlie says this is being driven by jewelers who are “looking harder at the supply chain,” increasing consumer engagement with sources and ethics.

recommendation

SMOs provide a chain of storage for every gram of gold, from mines to retailers. The batch is separated from the mine (now Hummingbird Resources’ Yanfolila site in Mali) and sent to a refinery in Switzerland that is certified by the London Bullion Market Association. An audit by the certification company Bureau Veritas confirmed that the gold was isolated and refined. The gold is then sent to England and Bets supply the jewelers. A subsidiary of accounting firm Baker Tilly International provided process assurance for the management chain.

Yanfolila site at Hummingbird Resources in Mali © Ben Phillips

Models already exist that can isolate gold and track it from mine to finished product, but Charlie says they are “very niche” and come at a premium.

Peru, for example, has 15 certified Fairtrade artisan mines, where miners receive the lowest price for gold (95% of the LBMA price) and a premium of £2,000 per kilogram. Similarly, Fairmined, founded by the non-profit Alliance for Responsible Mining in Colombia, works with six smaller mines in Colombia and Peru. Authorized buyers like refineries pay a premium for gold, creating a knock-on effect on the supply chain.

These initiatives are part of the picture, but SMOs can “go a lot further” and become “a viable mass-market solution,” Charlie says.

Ring made of Single Mine Origin gold

Betts Group has shifted all internal production to SMO Gold and bears an additional 2% segregation cost across its supply chain. “Although this definitely affects our margins as manufacturers and suppliers. . . We have a unique opportunity to change the way things work here, and we hope it will help us come back again because we can increase our market share,” Charlie says.

As a result, more than 2,000 jewelery customers are using SMO Gold. “A dozen” of these have so far been involved in concepts and are applying them to marketing, Charlie says.

British jeweler Deakin & Francis, who made the first elephant cufflinks made in SMO gold, will soon announce the use of metal. Managing Director Henry Deakin said customers are starting to ask where the company’s gold is coming from. “Customers want to be traceable,” he says. Knowing where the gold is coming from for a purchase, such as a signet ring, is “an added benefit to the sale,” Deakin says.

Henry Deakin, Managing Director of Deakin and Francis

It’s a way to show the good things we want to do as a gold producing business.

SMO plans to provide QR codes with gems that link to details about where and when the gold was mined and information about the mines (eg social, environmental and community projects). You can create custom content with individual jewelers. Deakin & Francis wants to go one step further. “We’re seeing if we can laser engrave a QR code on the back of a jewel,” says Deakin.

To date, Betts has supplied about 5,000 ounces of SMO gold (total value of $10 million), but expects demand to grow.

The joint venture, which has proven its concept with Betts Group and Hummingbird Resources over the past several years, signed a membership agreement last month to use the Ity mines on the London Stock Exchange with Endeavor and Ivory Coast.

“no [that] We are trying different ways to sell gold. We have no problem selling gold,” says Sébastien de Montessus, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor. “It’s a responsible approach to supporting initiatives that we find very exciting and appealing to the end consumer.”

He wants to tell the community story about gold from mines that “operate to the highest international standards and are socially and environmentally responsible”. He says: “It’s a way to show the good we’re doing as a gold-producing business.”

Dan Betts says that SMOs can raise the profile of what responsible mining does by providing exposure. “The retail jewelry market is small in terms of demand. [for gold], in terms of impact,” he says.

Each SMO mine pays an annual membership fee and is required to register with the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles, which relate to an equivalent standard of environmental, social and governance commitments or Responsible Mining Guarantee initiatives. Mining and metals.

Like De Montessus and of course the Betts brothers, we believe that other mines should also follow Endeavor’s lead and support SMO.

