Record-breaking US Northwest Heat Wave Kills Nearly 200 People | Weather in the United States





The death toll from the record-breaking heat wave that hit the U.S. Pacific Northwest last week has risen to nearly 200, with health officials reporting 116 deaths in Oregon and 78 in Washington state .

The data for Washington State is particularly striking given the historical context. There were seven heat-related deaths in Washington between mid-June and late August in 2020. Between 2015 and 2020, the state recorded just 39 deaths in late spring and summer.

This huge increase in heat mortality is tragic and something many people thought they would never see in the Pacific Northwest with its predominantly moderate climate, said Dr Scott Lindquist, Acting Health Officer of Washington State, in a statement. But climates are changing, and we’re seeing proof of that with dramatic weather events, major floods, historic wildfires, and more.

In Oregon, most of the deaths have been in Portlands Multnomah County; many of those who died had no air conditioning or fans and succumbed to the heat alone. The youngest victim was 37 and the oldest 97, according to the Associated Press.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday asked agencies to consider how the state can improve its management of heat-related emergencies. Brown also promulgated emergency regulations to protect workers from the heat, following the death of a farm worker on June 26 in the Oregon countryside.

The heat wave, which also hit western Canada, is also believed to have killed up to 500 people in British Columbia and sparked hundreds of forest fires that are currently burning in the province.

During the heatwave, temperatures broke previous records in many municipalities; in some areas they have exceeded 115F (46C). Meteorologists said the weather event was caused by two pressure systems.

The Pacific Northwest found itself caught in an area where a series of feedbacks set up these very hot non-hot temperatures, hot temperatures with very little cloud cover and very hot temperatures at night too, Richard Bann, a meteorologist from the National Weather Services Weather Prediction Center, had previously told the Guardian.

The new death data comes as a new analysis found the deadly heat wave would have been nearly impossible without man-made climate change, which added several more degrees to the scorching record temperatures. The researchers behind the World Weather Attribution study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed but relies on a peer-reviewed methodology, write that the observed temperatures were so extreme that they were are well outside the range of historically observed temperatures.

This makes it difficult to confidently quantify how rare the event was, they said, noting that even in an environment that suffers from the climate crisis, such a historic heat wave is still a unique weather event over the course of a year. millennium. However, if climate change were to increase another 0.8 ° C, it could happen every five to ten years, according to the study.

Experts also said more than a billion marine animals on Canada’s Pacific coast are likely to have died from the extreme heat. Christopher Harley, a University of British Columbia biologist, said a walk on a Vancouver-area beach highlighted the extreme loss of marine life.

The shore does not usually crack when you step on it. But there were so many empty mussel shells everywhere that you just couldn’t avoid stepping on dead animals while walking around, Harley told The Guardian.

Massive shell death would have a temporary impact on water quality, as clams and mussels help filter the sea, keeping the water clear enough for sunlight to reach eelgrass beds, creating to its turn to other species habitats, Harley said.

