UK ad watchdog cracking down on misleading crypto marketing





An ad watchdog in the UK said it will crack down on misleading marketing of crypto investments as part of the regulator’s broader measures to prevent harm to consumers who choose to trade unregulated digital assets.

The Advertising Standards Authority told the Financial Times this month it will launch a major effort to find and remove misleading or irresponsible crypto ads, particularly online and social media platforms.

Miles Lockwood, ASA’s Director of Complaints and Investigations, said, “We believe this is an absolutely important and high priority area for us. “Where problems are found, we will crack down.”

He said the agency has identified cryptocurrencies as a “red alert” priority within financial advertising. Companies are issued with warnings and may be required to include disclaimers in their advertisements.

The advertising industry’s self-regulatory bodies have been pushed to the forefront of efforts to oversee cryptocurrency advertising as most crypto investments fall outside the UK’s strict rules for promoting traditional financial products scrutinized by financial conduct authorities.

The FCA issued a warning that consumers buying popular cryptocurrency products should be “prepared to lose all their money,” but it failed to filter out for most consumers.

Last May, the ASA criticized cryptocurrency app Luno for its London public transport advertising campaign with the tagline “If you see bitcoin underground, it’s time to buy.” Watchers said this was “misleading” and underestimated the risks of investing in volatile digital assets like Bitcoin.

Luno chief executive Marcus Swanepoel said uncertainty about the UK regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies is hindering digital asset companies from sticking to the rules. “Honestly, we got the impression that these ads are okay,” he said.

Advertising industry groups have relied heavily on customer complaints to report problematic ads, but are now using technologies such as web scraping and artificial intelligence to advance their ability to proactively scan for suspicious ads online. We are also working with large tech platforms on a separate initiative to combat fraudulent advertising.

“We know there are several types of media that we have not been able to fully address so far,” said Louise Maroney, ASA’s financial grievance officer.

The ASA’s enforcement push will also scrutinize influencers who play an important role in promoting cryptocurrencies on social media.

The exclusion of many digital asset investments from the actions of financial regulators has provoked criticism from consumer advocates. “The current regulatory framework for the financial promotion of crypto assets is embarrassing and desperately needs modernization,” said Myron Jobson, personal finance activist at Interactive Investor.

He said the Treasury must act quickly on the proposal to amend the rules proposed in July 2020. The proposal is [cryptoassets] As with other financial services, the same high standards of fairness, clarity and accuracy apply,” said the Ministry of Finance.

The FCA said it was working closely with the Treasury on proposals to extend its authority. The Cryptoassets Taskforce, made up of Treasury, FCA and Bank of England, marked cryptocurrency advertising as a major consumer protection issue by 2018.

“Advertising about crypto assets that are generally aimed at retail investors is generally not fair, clear, and misleading. Ads often exaggerate benefits and warn little about volatility risks. . . And the lack of regulation,” they wrote in the report.

FCA studies show that only a small percentage of people buy digital coins based on advertisements, but those who do tend to have worse outcomes. “Consumers who are persuaded by advertisements are much more likely to regret their purchase,” the FCA said.

We also found that people who made purchases based on advertisements were more likely to mistakenly believe that their crypto investments had regulatory protection.

