Oil climbs on US stocks; OPEC + deadlock caps gains





U.S. crude and gasoline inventories drop as fuel demand rises OPEC + deadlock fuels uncertainty over global crude supply Fears of increased COVID-19 cases in states United and elsewhere also weigh

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday as data showed U.S. inventories lower, but headed for a weekly loss amid uncertainty over global supplies fueled by a OPEC + dead end.

Brent crude oil futures were up 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 74.39 a barrel at 0644 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 73.33 a barrel.

Prices on both sides of the Atlantic were on track for a weekly loss of over 2%, driven by the collapse of exit talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, or OPEC +. Read more

“The drop in inventory reinforced the view that demand was improving at the start of the driving season in the United States,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

“As there is no major increase in shale production in the United States, some investors are optimistic despite the OPEC + feud,” he said.

U.S. crude and gasoline inventories have fallen and gasoline demand has reached its highest level since 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, signaling increasing strength in the economy. Read more

Crude inventories (USOILC = ECI) fell 6.9 million barrels in the week of July 2 to 445.5 million barrels, the lowest since February 2020, and more than the expected drop from 4 million barrels estimated in a Reuters poll.

Gasoline inventories (USOILG = ECI) fell 6.1 million barrels, beating expectations of a drop of 2.2 million barrels.

Even with oil prices hitting $ 75 a barrel, U.S. shale companies are keeping their promises to keep production stable, a break from previous boom cycles.

U.S. production peaked at nearly 13 million barrels per day (bpd) in late 2019, then plummeted amid COVID-19. Production rebounded to around 11 million barrels per day in mid-2020, but has since stagnated. Read more

OPEC + IMPASSE, CAP GAINS COVID-19

However, gains in oil prices have been limited by fears that members of the OPEC + group might be tempted to abandon production limits they followed during the pandemic due to the breakdown in talks between major oil producers. oil, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

OPEC’s two Gulf allies disagree over a proposed deal that would have brought more oil to the market.

Russia was trying to negotiate to help strike a deal to increase production, OPEC + sources said on Wednesday. The United States has had high-level conversations with officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the White House said on Tuesday. Read more

The global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and fears that it may block a global economic recovery have also weighed on oil prices.

“A draw in US crude stocks has been a positive factor, but it could be a temporary phenomenon given a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and elsewhere,” Chiyoki said Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading.

New lockdowns of COVID-19 could slow the recovery of air travel and demand for jet fuels, he added.

In Japan, the Olympics will be held without spectators in the host city of Tokyo, as the resurgence of COVID-19 has forced the government to declare a state of emergency in the capital which will last throughout the Games. Read more

Cases of COVID-19 in the United States are on the rise, almost entirely in people who have not been vaccinated. Read more

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar

