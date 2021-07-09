Brexit brings characteristic havoc to British jewelers





At the end of last year, British jewelers selling in Europe prepared for a sweeping change to post-Brexit customs rules and tariffs. However, many were surprised when the British fortification marks on platinum, gold and silver were invalidated in France and Spain.

For Robert Tateossian, founder of London-based jeweler Tateossian, the situation is his “biggest nightmare.” His company sells cufflinks and bracelets to consumers, but also supplies to several European retailers, including LVMH-owned Le Bon Marché department store in France and El Corte Inglés in Spain.

He and others will now have to deal with the change in the characteristic rules resulting from the UK withdrawing from the Houtwipper Agreement as a result of its EU exit. This agreement was originally established by the European Court of Justice to enable the mutual recognition of imprints between Member States.

However, the UK is a member of a separate hole marking convention, along with some EU and non-EU member states, including Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark. Members of this competition can receive jewelery bearing the Common Control Mark (CCM), an international certification mark. Items with CCM along with National Analytical Office markings (delicate markings indicating responsibility and purity) do not need to be remarked upon import.

According to the UK government, Italy and Serbia are in the process of ratifying the convention, while Luxembourg and Germany do not require any features for premarket approval. Nevertheless, problems remain in France and Spain. Although France and Spain are not signatories to the Convention, hole marking is a legal requirement. Therefore, importers in France must register with the bureaux de garantie and in Spain with the analytical office.

Jeweler Serge DeNimes demonstrates a characteristic process at Goldsmith’s Company UK Assay Office. © Hannah Miles Jeweler Serge DeNimes demonstrates the characteristic process at Goldsmith’s Company UK Assay Office. © Hannah Miles

And it comes at a cost, so the retail price of a piece all matters. For example, if a UK brand sends a high-priced item to an analytics office in Spain, it can usually absorb the cost. However, for low-cost products, the process becomes more cumbersome.

Another consequence of the withdrawal of the Houtwipper contract is that the rules for threshold weighting of hole markings have changed. In the UK, exemptions apply for less than 7.78 grams of silver and less than 1 gram of gold. In Italy, for example, the exemption weight is less than 1 g for all precious metals.

Tateossian says he has received contradictory information about new feature requirements for silver jewelry imported from the UK since earlier this year. Private security firm Brink’s, which acts as an intermediary between French customs and exporters, has advised him that French analytical offices do not need to certify less than 30 grams of silver. This differs from the information provided by the UK Analytical Office and France. Tariffs and consumption taxes, he says.

Robert Tateossian, founder of London-based jeweler Tateossian

Tateossian has since taken steps to continue doing business in that market, even after adding costs. “In France, we are negotiating to get importers,” he says. However, he is still exploring ways to replace the silver discs on semi-precious bracelets with stainless steel or brass to avoid the iconic hurdle.

The company already has an agent in Spain and is looking for importers. “In the future, we will have to ship the goods to silver importers, who send the pieces to our analysis office in Spain, return the pieces to our Spanish agent, and then send them with or without a customer. El Corte Inglés or online customers,” says Tateossian. “For wholesale or direct consumers, the rules are the same, so we can now consolidate orders to the agent, show them all together, and the agent will do the distribution.”

French-born fine jeweler Anna Molinari also found a large extra cost to symbolize the jewelery being exported from the UK. By the beginning of this year, she was running Atelier Molinari smoothly in London. Jewelry made in her Indian workshop was certified in England and sent to France. However, the order was withheld in France after that, and new rules of imprinting and customs were applied. “It was a 200 euro wedding band,” she says. “I have been asked to pay a fee of €250 for customs duties and customs duties and new features of customs.”

To alleviate problems with the post-Brexit system, Molinari has opened an office in France, allowing jewelry to be shipped directly from India.

French jewelers selling to UK retailers will also be subject to the rule change. According to Dorothée Contour, chief executive officer of Paris-based JEM Jewelery Ethically Minded, the products her business ships to e-commerce companies Farfetch.com and Browns now have to be certified by the UK analytics office.

Adding CCM to British character is what many jewelry companies including Asprey, Stephen Einhorn and Ellis Mhairi Cameron say they are all willing to do. “It’s easy to add,” Cameron explains. “When you check a box to see a carat of gold or where it was made, you just check another box that says you can add this mark. But this does not work in Spain or France.”

Cameron was advised to ship the piece, along with the paperwork, directly to the French analysis office. Once the French imprint has been paid, it can be disclosed to retailers.

Stéphanie Roger, who owns White Bird in Paris and sells British luxury jewelry brands such as Sia Taylor and Brooke Gregson, finds the new process complex and expensive. “Now you have broker fees, delays through customs, and the same costs you would incur in the US or Japan for imports,” she says.

“It’s a real shame after years of smooth exchange that we’re obligated to add a French touch to every British jewel.”

