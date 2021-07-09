US, Mexico resolve first USMCA labor complaint





A first of its kind: the resolution is a first test of the rapid response mechanism that was designed under the USMCA to investigate and promptly resolve labor complaints raised by any of the three countries party to the ‘commercial agreement.

The so-called reparations course unveiled Thursday is a first for the USTR, and it allows governments to avoid a labor dispute settlement panel that could have resulted in tougher penalties for the plant. A senior official told reporters that other steps could still be taken, including a suspension of trade benefits, if the terms of the deal are not honored.

Democratic lawmakers immediately hailed the deal as a sign that the rapid response mechanism was working as intended. The USMCA, brokered by Trump, has garnered significant Democratic support in part through tighter enforcement of labor and environmental protections.

For trade agreements to truly protect workers and the environment, they must be enforced, said House Trade Subcommittee Chairman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) And Deputy Chief Whip Dan Kildee (D -Mich.) In a joint statement. This is an important step forward and our committee will continue to monitor the process closely. Workers have the right to organize and we will not tolerate any attempt to prevent them.

About the complaint: Confidential advice earlier this year alerted the USTR and the US Department of Labor to potential violations of worker protections at the General Motors plant in Silao, a city in the Mexican state of Guanajuato , the USTR previously said.

The U.S. government asked Mexico to investigate concerns about voter interference with the facility on May 12, although Mexican officials have already started probing concerns about voting irregularities and media reports according to which ballots had been destroyed. Countries began negotiating a remediation plan on June 25.

The action announced today complements important labor law reforms in Mexico, and I commend the Mexican government for taking swift action when it recognized that workers’ rights were being violated, Tai said. Their partnership has been instrumental in solving this problem and shows that our countries can continue to work to strengthen our important trade and economic ties.

On the deal: Unionized workers at the plant will have a new opportunity to vote on a collective agreement before August 20 with no less than 32 federal inspectors present to secure the voting site, verify worker identification and protect completed ballots, a senior USTR official said. the manager said. There were only six inspectors in the disputed vote in April.

International observers from the International Labor Organization and national observers from the National Electoral Institute of Mexico will also be present to ensure that the referendum takes place above the council, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

General Motors must also declare its neutrality in the vote and implement a zero tolerance policy on retaliation.

General Motors is pleased that Mexico has completed its review of the union vote on a collective agreement at our Silao plant and that the United States and Mexico have agreed on a remedial plan to support a free vote and fair in August, the company said in a statement. declaration.

Doug Palmer contributed to this report.

