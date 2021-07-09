UK Growth Slows As Computer Chip Shortage Affects Auto Manufacturing | economic growth (GDP)





The UK’s economic recovery was staggered in May as growth slowed to 0.8% due to a contraction in construction construction and sluggish auto production.

It was the fourth straight month of GDP growth and followed growth of 2% in April, but the slowdown in May came steeper than expected after city economists expected a 1.5% increase.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said manufacturing has forced automakers to cut production due to a shortage of computer chips.

As a result, transportation equipment manufacturing fell 16.5%, the biggest decline since April 2020 and the worst period of the coronavirus pandemic.

A shortage of wood and steel brought many construction projects to a halt and the construction sector declined 0.8% for the second straight month.

From March to May, GDP grew 3.6%, mainly due to strong retail sales during the period as non-essential shops, bars and restaurants opened.

ONS said the broader service sector has grown as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease, more people return to work and more students attend school.

The services sector grew 0.9% in May, with lodging and dining out activity increasing 37.1% as restaurants and pubs welcomed customers indoors.

Despite growth in consumer-facing services, travel, transportation and other personal services continue to contribute to output that remains below epidemiological levels, ONS said.

The economy was 3.1% smaller in May than in February 2020, before the pandemic.

Samuel Tombs, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said GDP growth will slow further during the summer. A series of indicators suggest that economic activity stabilized in June. This probably reflects in part the dissipation of the initial enthusiasm when the business reopened.

Rising Covid-19 infections also appear to be driving some people back to work from home and visiting shops and service places less often. What’s more, Britain’s self-isolation rules are increasingly restricting the supply of labor, he said.

Rishi Sunak said government support for the economy was able to sustain momentum through May.

An unprecedented package of assistance, including business loans, follow-up planning, and VAT cuts for the hospitality and tourism sectors, has protected millions of jobs and helped businesses survive the pandemic, the minister said.

As the economy reopens, it is clear that our plans for jobs are working, with the number of people taking a break in three months halved.

The government continues to support the recovery with initiatives like Restart, which has plans to take leave by September and help people who have sadly lost their jobs get back to work.

