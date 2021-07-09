



American and Chinese flags seen at the United States Department of State on May 23, 2018.

Brendan Smialowsk | AFP | Getty Images

The Biden administration is expected to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist on Friday for alleged human rights violations and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters.

The US Department of Commerce’s action will follow its announcement last month by adding five more Chinese companies and entities to the blacklist for allegations of forced labor in far west China.

The additions to the Commerce Department’s entity list are part of the Biden administration’s efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.

China rejects charges of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang, says its policies are necessary to root out separatists and religious extremists who have planned attacks and stoked tensions between predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and Han, the largest group ethnic china.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the sources said the department plans to add 14 Chinese companies to the entity list due to reported abuses in Xinjiang.

The identity of the added companies was not immediately known. Some companies in other countries are also expected to be added to the department’s blacklist as of Friday.

The White House declined to comment, while the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest move shows President Joe Biden is aiming to pressure China against what the administration says exacerbates human rights violations against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang.

Typically, publicly traded companies are required to apply for licenses to the Department of Commerce and are subject to scrutiny when requesting permission to receive items from US suppliers.

Last month, the Commerce Department said it was adding the five Chinese entities “for accepting or using forced labor in the implementation of the People’s Republic of China’s crackdown on Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region “.

The department said the June action targeted the ability of the five entities, including Chinese solar panel materials company Hoshine Silicon Industry Co, “to access commodities, software and technology … and are part of the of a government-wide effort. take strong action against China’s ongoing campaign of repression against Muslim minority groups “in Xinjiang.

This is not the first time the US government has targeted Chinese companies linked to allegations of high-tech surveillance activity in Xinjiang.

In 2019, the Trump administration added some of China’s top artificial intelligence startups to its economic blacklist for its treatment of Muslim minorities.

Trump’s Commerce Department has targeted 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight companies, including video surveillance company Hikvision, as well as facial recognition technology leaders SenseTime Group and Megvii Technology.

The Commerce Department said in 2019 that the entities were involved in “high-tech surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups.”

UN experts and rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps across the country. Xinjiang.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/09/us-is-set-to-add-more-chinese-companies-to-blacklist-over-xinjiang.html

