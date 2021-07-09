UK and India hold first financial market dialogue





The dialogue saw intergovernmental discussions to strengthen cooperation on four main topics: Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City; banking and payment; insurance and; capital market. The involvement of independent regulators from the UK and India was led by Her Majestys Treasury and senior officials from the Treasury of India.

The creation of the Financial Markets Dialogue to strengthen financial services cooperation and address regulatory barriers for UK and Indian companies was agreed last year by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 10th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) between the UK and India. I did.

Bilateral trade between the UK and India exceeded 18 billion in 2020, with India the second largest source of investment in the UK in terms of number of projects. British and Indian investments support nearly half a million jobs in each other’s economies. In May of this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced their ambition to double the value of UK-India trade over the next decade and their joint intention to begin negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA). .

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis in India said:

The 2030 roadmap agreed by Modi and Johnson specifically aims to transform the UK-India relationship as we get back better off from Covid-19. The first Financial Markets Dialogue, held today, will strengthen connections to financial services and create new opportunities for business in the UK and India. It is exciting to see the strong progress we have already made ahead of the upcoming economic and financial dialogue between our finance ministers.

Independent regulators participating today included the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Commission of India, the International Financial Services Center Agency, the Indian Insurance Regulatory and Development Agency, the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Public consultations on the UK-India FTA were initiated on 25 May by International Trade Minister Liz Truss. Through consultations, the UK is working closely with businesses and seeking views on doing business with India, which will inform the UK’s approach and obligations. It is scheduled to end on August 31, 2021.

