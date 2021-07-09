Third UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue: New Cooperation on Renewable Energy





The conversation was chaired by Julie Scott, Director of Energy Diplomacy for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and YU Cheng-Wei, Director of the Bureau of Energy (BOE). Participants reached an agreement to collaborate on the UK-Taiwan carbon reduction pathway in the energy sector and to co-organize a series of energy innovation workshops focused on floating offshore wind, hydrogen and CCUS technologies. At the end of the session, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult) and the Institute of Industrial Technology (ITRI) on offshore wind innovation projects and information exchange, opening a new chapter in cooperation between the UK and Taiwan. renewable energy.

Julie Scott, BEIS’s head of energy diplomacy, said:

We are delighted to co-chair the third UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue together with YU Cheng-Wei, Secretary-General of the Department of Energy, and we sincerely welcome the agreement to deepen our cooperation. I have heard of Taiwan’s ambitious approach to achieving emission reduction. We all have a responsibility to protect the planet. By working closely and sharing our experience and expertise, we can better identify the right combination of policy solutions and new technologies to drive a carbon-zero energy transition.

Energy Director YU Cheng-Wei said:

As a member of the global community and to reflect global climate action, Taiwan has set specific energy transition goals and implemented numerous plans and policies. At the heart of our energy transition goal is to increase renewable energy by 20% by 2025. Developing offshore wind power to achieve this goal is one of our important policies. The United Kingdom and Taiwan will continue to deepen exchanges and technical cooperation to create Darwinian industrial development.

Andrew Pittam, deputy head of the UK office in Taipei also said:

I am excited to be part of the third UK-Taiwan Energy Dialogue, which has really positive discussions about emissions reduction cooperation and offshore wind. To support the development of Taiwan’s offshore wind sector, which aims to become a hub for the region, there are currently 30 UK companies established in Taiwan. From the dialogue and MOU signing between UK ORE Catapult and Taiwanese ITRI, it was clear that there is a genuine desire from both sides to deepen this cooperation through further research and innovation in the coming months.

Participants discussed the preliminary modeling results of the Taiwans 2050 Net Zero Pathway, a joint project between the British Qing Taipei and the Environmental Protection Agency. The project found that, like many other economies in the world, Taiwan needs to decarbonize its electricity sector as much as possible to reach net zero. There are many areas of innovation where the UK and Taiwan can work together to accelerate the green energy industry and carbon reduction processes such as offshore wind, CCS, low-carbon manufacturing and biomass.

The UK’s Ministry of International Trade also shared how the UK has encouraged government-industry cooperation through deals in the UK offshore wind sector. The UK is pleased to see the increasing flexibility of the Taiwan Industry Relevance Program to further strengthen UK-Taiwan cooperation in the offshore wind industry. Separately, the UK shared its experience of integrating port development policies into energy policy. There are a variety of commercial strategies and infrastructure in British ports to accommodate the development of the UK’s offshore wind sector. Meanwhile, sufficient government coordination and funding to improve port conditions, open market mechanisms and positive competition from European ports make British ports more competitive internationally.

