Andrade and Ames shoot 65s for US Senior leader | News, Sports, Jobs





OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A new putter has helped give Billy Andrade a new perspective on his golf game.

Andrade changed his flat stick a week ago, handled the undulating greens of the Omaha Country Club without a problem on Thursday, and shot an under-65 bogey-less 5 to share the first-round lead with Stephen Ames at the ‘US Senior Open.

Andrade, 57’s best result this season is a tie for fifth, and he has just another top 10 in 22 events. Two weeks ago he had his worst tournament since 2014, finishing 18 more and tying for 63rd place in the senior players’ championship at Firestone.

“I didn’t feel too wonderful when I went there,” he said.

Andrade said Brad Faxon, the Rhode Island compatriot who plays part-time on the PGA Tour Champions and is a putting instructor, told him he needed to add weight to his putter. Andrade said he switched to another Scottie Cameron putter, heavier and with a different neck curvature.

Last week he tied for 13th at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York.

“I pulled off a decent shot last week at Dick’s, and I was kind of on to something here,” Andrade said. “My feelings are very good. Today was exceptional.

Andrade had five birdies and no bogey on an OCC course which dried up after the sun broke and the wind picked up in the afternoon. Ames had seven birdies and two bogeys in the morning session.

Wes Short Jr. shot 66. Alex Cejka, chasing his third win in a senior major this year, and Robert Karlsson followed at 67.

Andrade, who started on the 10th hole, ended up tied with Ames with a birdie at the sixth par-5. He narrowly missed a 20-foot downhill birdie on the par 4 ninth.

“I’m not happy that I haven’t won in a long time,” said Andrade, whose last win was in 2015. “So that build-up has happened, and I see a lot of good things, progress. in the top 10 at Tradition, Alabama.

I was very close to Mitsubishi in Atlanta. Maybe that’s the build-up I needed to come here and fight.

Ames hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 greens in regulation on the 6,891 yard course located in the hills on the north side of town. He birdied five of the seven holes in the middle of the round.

Ames birdieed 15 feet over the No. 14 par 4 and hit a 6- to 4-inch iron in the downhill, 223 yards by No. 3. But the 57-year-old Canadian citizen naturalized from Trinidad put up three putts from 8 feet for bogey on the 17th par-4 and arrived at 32.

“I’m like ‘Whoa I could have been a lot lower on the last nine which is unfortunate,” said Ames, whose best result in a senior major was a tie for third at the 2018 Senior British Open. .

Ames obtained local knowledge from his younger brother, Troy Martin of Omaha. The two connected in April when Peter Jacobsen told Ames he was leaving for the remainder of the season and that his junior, Martin, needed a job.

“I decided, OK, I’m going to give it a try, and our try started with a 10th in Birmingham and a second in Atlanta,” Ames said. “I’m like ‘OK, what are you doing for the rest of the year?’ That’s how it ended, and obviously we won in Des Moines, right next to here. It’s been a good year so far for me, for us.

Short has five top-10s over this year’s PGA Tour champions and is looking for his first win in a senior major. He had four birdies and mostly avoided the thick rough.

Jay Haas, the oldest player on the pitch at 67, shot 69.

The peloton comprises 16 players who won a total of 26 majors before joining the senior circuit. Among those entering the Senior Open for the first time are Mike Weir (70), Jim Furyk (72), Ernie Els (73), Rich Beem (73) and Jose Maria Olazabal (77).

Bernard Langer, who won a record 11 senior majors, shot 71.

Steve Stricker, the 2019 champion, does not play Omaha. He’s on the regular PGA Tour this week at the John Deere Classic. There was no US Senior Open last year because of the pandemic.

Kenny Perry, who won the Senior Open here in 2013, opened with a 71. Perry, 60, who also won the Senior Open in 2017, has just two top 10 finishes in 22 events this year. season.

“I’m not 52 anymore and it’s a lot harder to come out here,” Perry said. “The hills got me a bit. I was a little out of breath, but I succeeded.

