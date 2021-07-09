British Embassy Paris: Second Request for a French-British Project





context

Relations between Britain and France go back hundreds of years. Today, our partnerships span all issues at national and sub-national levels, from trade and defense to science and culture. But we also share a common challenge and must work together to solve it. This includes fighting climate change.

Following the first call for UK-France regional and regional projects in 2019, the British Embassy in Paris is launching a second competition to encourage cooperation between the communities of the two countries. In the context of the UK President COP26 held in Glasgow in November 2021, the competition will support collaborative projects between cities and cities in France and the UK that help promote environmentally friendly outcomes.

funds

A total of 30,000 will be provided to support joint projects led by local authorities and community groups. These funds may be allocated to more than one project, depending on the nature of the bids received. Bid must not exceed 15,000.

We are now inviting our partnership to bid on this support.

goal

Combating climate change requires strong local action, and local authorities in both countries have deep expertise in this area. Therefore, we would like to support projects led by our French and UK partners that contribute to protecting the environment and biodiversity and combating climate change.

The goal is also to support existing or new connections between the French and UK communities. It can build on existing twinning relationships or work with partners on common challenges or shared ambitions.

For example, the allocated funds can be used to support business forums or conferences to exchange best practices, launch long-term projects, or support education on environmental issues in youth or communities.

Funds must be used by February 28, 2022.

Bidders must contract with partners in other countries to assist with project implementation. The British Embassy cannot support tenders that have not yet secured a partner.

Selection Criteria Who can apply?

The British Embassy in Paris will review applications for:

UK local authorities (including coalition authorities and market coalition authorities) and/or community groups that have already obtained the consent of their French partners to support the implementation of the project if the bid is successful. French local authorities and/or community groups that have already secured the consent of their UK partners to support the implementation of the project if the bid is successful.

Embassies can provide light touch support, but project management and delivery are the responsibility of the bidder or local organization that they choose to cooperate with.

standard

The selected project must meet the following criteria:

Green projects that contribute to local environmental policies or initiatives (addressing climate change, contributing to pollution reduction, recycling waste, protecting biodiversity, renewable energy, sustainable transport) must be practical with clear goals and deliverables. And France, which shows immediate and long-term benefits to the communities on both sides of the channel.

Funds must be used by February 28, 2022. The British embassy will reimburse the expenses for filing receipts.

schedule

Applications must be submitted online at [email protected] by Monday 20 September 2021. The jury includes members of the British Embassy in Paris and the European Ministry of Foreign Affairs in France.

Winners will be notified on Monday 11th October 2021.

PROJECT APPLICATION FORM ENGLISH

MS Word document, 24.3 KB

