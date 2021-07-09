The first African American wins the American spelling contest, conquering with “Murraya”





July 8 (Reuters) – Zaila Avant-garde, 14, on Thursday became the first African American to win the 90-year-old Scripps National Spelling Bee, correctly spelling “Murraya”, a genus of plants, keeping cool after a virtual accident with a botanical word in a previous round.

Televised live on ESPN, complemented by play-by-play commentary and participant interviews, the competition’s finals have returned after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was again held in front of a live audience at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Avant-garde, a native of New Orleans, is the first black contestant to win since Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. The winner is also an accomplished basketball player, with several Guinness World Records to her credit for having dribbled several times. basketballs at a time.

Avant-garde won the top prize of $ 50,000 after appearing relaxed and joking with the judges and moderators, despite her struggle with “Nepeta,” a word for a different kind of plant.

Stopping at the unstressed sound in the middle of the word, she pulled herself together, started over and nailed the second “e”, jumping for joy on stage when told she was right.

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, of New Orleans, Louisiana, receives the trophy from EW Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson after winning the Scripps National Spelling Finals 2021 at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA, July 8, 2021. REUTERS / Joe Skipper

Chaitra Thummala, 12, of San Francisco, came in second after misspelling “neroli oil,” but still wins $ 25,000.

Bhavana Madini, 13, of New York, was third with the $ 15,000 prize after being knocked out on “athanor,” a type of oven.

In a competition dominated by competitors of Indian origin, Avant-garde will certainly be celebrated for its unprecedented victory.

She told The Associated Press in an interview ahead of the final that she hopes to inspire other African Americans, who she believes may not have the money to pay for the tutorials needed to be competitive.

This year’s competition added rules designed to avoid multiple co-winners, such as the eight who shared the title in the ‘octo-fields’ contest in 2019.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Kenneth Maxwell

