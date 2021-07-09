More detailed MRI for early detection of breast cancer, UK trial begins | breast cancer





A new, more comfortable method for early detection of breast cancer has entered the UK trial.

1 in 8 women in the UK will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives. X-rays, also called mammograms, can detect small cancers in the breast after menopause, but are less effective in younger women who have denser, more fibrous tissue and less fat in their breasts because both the cancer and fibrous tissue appear as white areas. is. on x-rays.

Mammography may also miss cancer in postmenopausal women who have relatively dense breast tissue, who also have a higher risk of developing breast cancer in the first place.

Here, a woman with a suspicious lump may be given an ultrasound scan or biopsy, and if the diagnosis is still uncertain, she may be referred to so-called dynamic contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (DCE-MRI), which identifies new growths. blood vessels that supply the tumor. However, this may not be visible to women with early cancer. In other words, you have false certainty.

This new technique, called multiparametric MRI, was originally developed to evaluate liver disease without painful biopsies and is already widely used across Europe and the United States.

As with conventional MRI, it uses a strong magnetic field and radio waves to stimulate particles called protons in the tissue, using the difference in the time it takes to map the various tissues of the breast. However, using multiparameter MRI by combining images generated with various MR pulses and sequences, much more detailed maps can be produced.

A healthy breast scan scanned using multiparameter MRI. Figure : Perspectum Diagnostics

Professor Sally Collins, an advisor to obstetrics and gynecology, believes that differentiating tissue should be able to detect dense breast tumors, as well as potential tumors not seen on mammography, instead of looking at the blood vessels around the tumor. Medical Director for Women’s Health at Perspectum Diagnostics, Oxford, who recently received treatment for breast cancer.

We also worked to improve the scanning experience for our patients. The mammograms are horrendous and basically you’re squeezing your chest on this plate, it’s bloated and uncomfortable, and the MRI is worse. Because your chest is hanging from this coil and your arms should be laid over your head like Superman. Age, Collins said.

During the scan, I tried to position the woman so that she could dress and feel dignified and comfortable, all of which are very important for a patient’s journey through a cancer diagnosis.

Perspectum has received ethical approval to test whether the technology can accurately map breast tissue while lying down by recruiting 1,030 women into a clinical trial, including 10 with confirmed breast cancer and 30 to 40 healthy women currently being scanned. The trial is expected to take about two years to complete.

While it cannot replace routine mammography screening for postmenopausal women, it is hoped that it will improve the diagnostic pathway for women with dense breasts or premenopausal women at very high risk of breast cancer, eliminating the need for multiple tests. Collins said.

