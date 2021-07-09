After more people visit UK stores in the first half of June, before the footsteps have calmed down, but what can retailers expect once all restrictions are over?





Shoppers returned to the downtown area for the first half of June. Image: Willy Barton/Shutterstock.com

The number of people visiting UK stores appears to have recovered slightly during the first half of June, settling down to a much lower level than before the pandemic began, new data this week suggests. This suggests shoppers are continuing to shop online more than before Covid-19. It also raises the question of how retailers can expect buyers to buy once all restrictions are lifted later this month.

According to the Springboard Footfall Monitor and Insights in June, UK shoppers in June were down 22.2% from the same month in 2019 but up 85% from the same time in 2020. This is a recovery from May (-27.5% 2019), the strongest result since the outbreak of the pandemic and related lockdowns. During the month, UK staycation areas such as downtown (-27.2% in 2019 / +107% in 2020) and Southwest (-1.8% in 2019) benefited. During the month, retail parks (-4.1% in 2019/39.8% in 2020) are closest to returning to normal, while shopping centers (-29.1% in 2019/+82.8% in 2020) lag far behind the pandemic. level.

Most of this same revenue came in the first half of the month, when walking rates improved to all destinations, down 14.5% from the 26.8% decline the previous week.

Diane Wehrle, Director of Marketing and Insights at Springboard, said: This is undoubtedly a reflection of the government’s announcement of a postponement of ‘Freedom Day’ until July 19, which has not stimulated consumers to shop. This has been reinforced by continued restrictions and restrictions on international travel, and has also reduced the need for summer fashion shopping ahead of overseas vacations.

“But moving to July, there is a great opportunity for brick-and-mortar retailers to attract consumers. The removal of restrictions set on July 19 and the greater freedom it provides, which coincides with the school summer break, will provide new incentives for consumers to visit brick and mortar. “

towards the end of the lock limit

Meanwhile, the BRC/Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor showed a similar stagnation, with shoppers declining 27.6% in June from 2019 levels and improving 0.1% in May. Footprints in High Street (-33.4% in 2019), retail parks (-8.1% in 2019), and shopping centers (-35.8%) lagged behind in 2019, but all showed improvements in the three-month trend. 31.3% in 2019 (High Street -36.9% / Retail Parks -20.2% / Shopping Centers -41.2%).

According to that figure, Northern Ireland (-20.6% in 2019) had the shallowest footprint reduction at -20.6% of the four countries, followed by Wales (-25.6%), United Kingdom (-27.9%) and Scotland (-29.5%). followed.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retail parks and shopping centers have seen an uptick, but overall footprint levels have seen little improvement over the past month. The footprint has been reduced from pre-pandemic levels as the public is on a more purposeful shopping trip with less navigation and more purchases. With most overseas vacations on hold, many Britons have tried to escape outside the city while the number of foreign tourists has declined. This seems to have helped set foot in small towns and cities.

“Retailers are expecting the pace to recover further as office workers move toward the final stage of their roadmap, especially as office workers begin to work in large cities. An ongoing vaccination program is essential to the future success of the UK economy as future lockdowns will undermine the current recovery. The government must provide clear and consistent guidance on July 12 so that both the public and businesses know what to expect.”

Andy Sumpter, EMEA Retail Consultant at Sensormatic Solutions, says: “With most restrictions expected to be lifted on July 19th, we can hope to see what the somewhat over-referenced new normals actually look like. . The much-missed commuting business will be a welcome return as more people begin to return to the office. Retailers will also want their customers to miss browsing as unrestricted as they miss customers. “

