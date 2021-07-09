Union retail workers get higher wages even as U.S. organizers suffer setbacks





Target worker Adam Ryan stands in the warehouse of his store in Christiansburg, Virginia, USA on May 10, 2021. Adam Ryan / Document via REUTERS

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) – Wally Waugh, 57, a front-end manager at a Stop & Shop supermarket in Oyster Bay, New York, earns more than $ 1,150 a week. He is a member of the union.

Adam Ryan, 33, a salesman in a Christiansburg, Va. Target, earns $ 380 to $ 460 per week. He is not.

While part of the gap in their income stems from the very different regions where they live and work, it is also in line with a Reuters analysis of retail wages in the United States, the findings of which were not previously released. After reviewing two decades of retail wages, Reuters found that unionized workers are on average better paid – and the gap is widening.

Reuters looked at a three-year moving average of US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data and found that the weekly pay gap between union and non-union workers in the U.S. retail industry s ‘was significantly expanded between 2013 and 2019 – from nearly $ 20 to over $ 50.

At the end of 2019, a unionized retail worker was earning an average of around $ 730 per week, compared to more than $ 670 per week for a non-union worker, according to Reuters analysis. (Reuters did not count 2020, a year widely viewed by economists as an outlier affected by a pandemic.)

Unionization, worker treatment and wages in the retail industry have been in the spotlight this year due to a high-profile attempt by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workers to s’ organize in a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.

Amazon has argued to its workers in Alabama that their benefits could diminish if a union negotiates on their behalf. But Reuters analysis challenges Amazon’s claim.

A sustained four-year labor force contraction in the retail sector – combined with independent moves to push the minimum wage in U.S. states to $ 15 an hour – gives unions more power to negotiate longer and to give workers more regular hours and better pay, said Kenneth Dau-Schmidt, professor of labor and employment law at Indiana University at Bloomington.

Workers often fear that retailers will move to close stores and warehouses or fire people who try to organize. Amazon agents have reportedly warned that the company could shut down the Bessemer, Alabama plant if a union takes root, according to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). Amazon has denied threatening to close a warehouse or carry out layoffs. Read more

Earlier this year, workers at the factory voted against unionization by a margin of more than 2 to 1.

‘TRIGGER WORD’

Seventy-two percent of the 5,804 public and private union elections in the past five years were in favor of workers trying to organize, according to data from the US National Labor Relations Board. Last year, nine in ten petitions to form bargaining units were won by unions, the highest success rate in at least a decade.

But the percentage of unionized retail workers has declined over the past four decades. Last year, just 4.6% of retail workers in the United States were unionized, down from around 9% in the early 1980s and around 5% a decade ago, according to Unionstats.com.

“’Union’ is a trigger word for many managers. They will start to find things to let you go and they will kick you out, said David, 39, a Walmart store employee in Stillwater, Oklahoma, who declined to provide his last name for fear of losing his job. Walmart Inc (WMT.N), which declined to comment, is the largest private employer in the United States and has no unionized stores.

About two-thirds of workers at Kroger Co (KR.N) are unionized – unlike Amazon, Target Corp (TGT.N) and Walmart, which do not have organized workers. During quarterly conference calls with analysts, Kroger has repeatedly called for union-negotiated benefits that put it under financial “pressure” that its competitors do not face.

The grocer – whose percentage of unionized workers has declined since 2013 – said last month he had to draw up several major union contracts this year, including for workers in Atlanta, Houston and Memphis.

Kroger and Target flag collective bargaining in their annual regulatory documents as a potential risk to operations that could increase labor costs.

A spokeswoman for Kroger said the company had contingency plans to keep the facilities in service in the event of labor disputes.

To deter workers from organizing, retailers are warning workers of the burden of paying union dues. Amazon worker Darryl Richardson said that prior to the Alabama vote on whether to unionize, Amazon put up signs saying “Where will your union dues go?” on the toilet doors. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Dues vary from union to union, but are typically around 1.5% to 2% of workers’ wages, according to labor experts.

“When you don’t make that much money, any amount is a lot,” said Nelson Lichtenstein, director of the Center for the Study of Labor, Labor, and Democracy at the University of California at Santa Barbara. .

But Amazon’s Alabama campaign has renewed interest in organizing across the retail industry and has emboldened people like Ryan, who was skeptical of unions in the past. The publicity around Amazon’s vote made him take a more serious look at “what a union is, how maybe they can help us with the issues we are dealing with,” he said.

Target told Reuters in a statement it had “invested significantly in hours,” increased wages and offered several bonuses to frontline workers throughout the pandemic.

Citing ‘low wages’ and ‘wage theft’ at Amazon as some key drivers, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters entered the fray last month by voting to pave the way for organizing workers in the company’s warehouses. . Amazon says it already pays workers fairly. In 2018, the company increased its minimum wage for American workers to $ 15 an hour.

CHANGE OF POWER

Reuters found that one of the factors behind the widening wage gap is that unionized retail workers tend to work more hours per week, and more predictable hours, than workers. non-union, as illustrated by Ryan and Waugh.

Waugh’s full-time schedule is largely stable at 40 hours per week, set by his contract with Stop & Shop, which is owned by Dutch company Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS). He earns more when he works overtime, on Sundays or holidays, according to the RWDSU, which represents him.

Target’s Ryan, meanwhile, works a variable schedule of 25 to 30 hours per week, depending on expected store traffic. Ryan said that even if Target increased his base hourly pay, he wouldn’t necessarily earn more per week.

“Fifteen dollars an hour means nothing if this pay increase is matched by a reduction in hours,” he said. Twenty-seven percent of U.S. retail and wholesale workers worked 34 hours a week or less in 2019, according to the BLS.

As shoppers increasingly purchased products online, retail workers who were paid on commission saw their incomes plummet. But companies from Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) to Macy’s Inc (MN) have also cut hundreds of thousands of sales floor and warehouse jobs, leaving payrolls meager. Today, two employees are doing work that, years before, was done by ten, according to the unions. It gives unions some leverage.

In the throes of high turnover, large companies like Walmart and Target have sharply increased wages since 2016 in an attempt to retain more workers. These salary increases have fostered a ripple effect of better and more frequent increases at the bargaining table at other retailers such as Kroger and Stop & Shop.

Kroger said it provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries, healthcare and retirement.

In 2019, more than 30,000 Stop & Shop workers represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union in the Northeastern United States went on strike for 11 days until the chain agrees to increase wages above what it offered before the strike.

“Sometimes we get two raises a year and it gets worse over the years,” Waugh said. “For those of us fortunate enough to stay, it puts us in a very, very good position.”

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago Additional reporting by Dan Burns in New York Editing by Vanessa O’Connell, Ryan McNeill, Benjamin Lesser and Matthew Lewis

