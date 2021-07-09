British Police Poet in Murder of Sarah Everard | women’s news





Prosecutors said the 33-year-old victim was a complete stranger to police, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, rape and murder.

British police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who was kidnapped while walking home from a friend’s house in South London.

Couzens previously admitted that he had kidnapped and raped Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3.

Couzens was found guilty of murder by appearing as a video link from Belmarsh’s top security prison at a hearing held at Londons Central Criminal Court on Friday.

With a beard and wearing a blue shirt, he sat down and said he was guilty when asked how he pleaded guilty to murder.

A major police investigation began after Everards went missing.

Her body was found a week later in a forest more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of London, close to the land owned by Couzens.

The search for Everard and news of her murder have sparked national protests as women share their experiences of facing fear of violence every day when threatened, attacked or walking alone.

Police in the UK capital have come under fire after some women attending a rally for Everard were arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions.

Couzens, 48, joined Londons Metropolitan Police in 2018 and most recently served with the Parliamentary and Foreign Protection Command, an armed force guarding the capital and embassies in Parliament.

Prosecutor Tom Little said he had never met Everard before Couzens kidnapped her in a rental car on Londons South Circular Road and they were completely strangers.

Judge Adrian Fulford had previously said that Couzens had only provided a completely false account of the case, an elaborate tale involving an Eastern European gang.

Despite his conviction, prosecutors said Couzens did not reveal where he raped and killed Everard.

We don’t yet know what caused him to commit this horrific crime against a stranger, said Carolyn Oakley of Crown Prosecution Service.

Today is not the day to hear the facts about what happened to Sarah. Today is the day we remember Sarah and our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

Couzens is due to be sentenced in a two-day hearing that begins on September 29.

Police have expressed shock and horror over his crimes, but are facing investigations by police watchdogs into how Everard handled allegations of lewd exposure to Couzens days before his kidnapping.

London Police Chief Cressida Dick, the UK’s top chief, told reporters outside the courthouse that she had personally apologized to the Everards family.

All of us at the Met are sick, angry, and devastated by this man’s crimes. They are terrible, she said.

Couzens attorney James Sturman said the client’s pleas represented genuine guilt and regret for what he had done.

He will carry this burden for the rest of his life when he entrusts it to us this morning, and he deserves his word and I deserve it. He admits that the victims in this case were not himself, but Everard’s family and friends, Sturman told the court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/9/uk-police-officer-admits-to-murdering-sarah-everard The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos