Schools in the United States with the most majors in Philosophy (guest position)





Which colleges and universities in the United States have the most majors in philosophy?

Eric Schwitzgebel (UC Riverside)

(A version of this article first appeared on his blog, The Splintered Mind.)

Schools in the United States with majors in philosophy by Eric Schwitzgebel

From 2010-2011 to 2018-2019 (the most recent year available), 75,250 students graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from accredited colleges and universities in the United States, according to data I pulled from the National Center for Education Statistics.1 That’s a lot of philosophy degrees! Most of these students graduated from Penn or UCLA.

I laugh! Sort of. Only 1272 were from Penn and 1123 from UCLA.

If you rank the schools by the number of bachelor of philosophy degrees awarded, the top ten schools together account for 10% of all bachelor of philosophy degrees awarded in the United States. This is a striking bias. During the period, 2,434 accredited schools awarded bachelor’s degrees. The majority of these schools, 1609 (66%), did not award a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. Together, only 125 schools (6% of baccalaureate-granting institutions) produced the majority of majors in philosophy.

There are perhaps surprising disparities. For example, although 4.9% of Penn graduates majored in Philosophy, other Ivy League schools had much lower percentages: Columbia 2.9%, Princeton 2.3%, Dartmouth 1, 9%, Yale 1.7%, Harvard 1.5%, Brown 1.3% and Cornell 0.6%. It would be interesting to know to what extent this reflects the differences in entry into majors expected by students, compared to policies or experiences affecting students after arriving on campus. (One possible explanation for Penn’s large numbers and percentages is that NCES might count their “Philosophy, Politics, and Economics” major as their philosophy. [category 38.01]. Similar classification issues could affect other schools as well.)

Here are the top 20 schools by total number of bachelor’s degrees in philosophy awarded, 2010-2019 (in brackets is the% of graduates from this school who complete the major in philosophy):

1. University of Pennsylvania, 1272 (4.9%) 2. University of California-Los Angeles, 1123 (1.6%) 3. University of California-Santa Barbara, 871 (1.8%) 4. University of California-Berkeley, 852 (1.2%) 5. Boston College, 787 (3.7%) 6. University of Washington-Seattle, 618 (0.9%) 7. University of California-Santa Cruz, 582 (1.6%) 8. University of Wisconsin-Madison, 576 (0.9%) 9. University of Arizona, 555 (0.9%) 10. University of Colorado-Boulder, 520 (1.0%) 11. University of Chicago, 517 (4.2%) 12. University of Texas at Austin, 515 (0.6%) 13. New York University, 505 (1.0%) 14. University of Southern California, 502 (1.1%) 15. Columbia University in New York City, 485 (2.6%) 16. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 474 (1.1%) 17. University of California-Riverside, 461 (1.2%) 18. University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh campus, 460 (1.1%) 19. University of California-Davis, 449 (0.7%) 20. Florida State University, 442 (0.6%)

In total, these twenty schools represent 17% of philosophy degrees awarded in the United States. Any policy change affecting these twenty schools would have a substantial impact on the teaching of philosophy in the country.

Penn, Boston College, University of Chicago, and possibly Columbia stand out not only for the number of Philosophy majors, but also for a high percentage of Philosophy majors.

Most of these schools also have major doctoral programs in philosophy. Together, they probably also produce at least 17% of the country’s Doctor of Philosophy degrees. Perhaps the presence of strong doctoral programs – with graduate student models, rich departmental activities, and many TA-led sections in large courses – contributes to the large number of undergraduate majors.

Here are the 20 schools with the highest percentage of Bachelor of Philosophy degrees awarded, excluding seminars.

1. Franciscan University of Steubenville (6.2%) 2. University of Pennsylvania (4.9%) 3. Wooster College (4.6%) 4. Colgate University (4.3%) 5. University of Chicago (4.2%) 6. Ave Maria University (4.1%) 7. University of Dallas (4.0%) 8. College of Antioch (3.9%) 9. Wheaton College (3.9%) 10. Boston College (3.7%) 11. University of Scranton (3.7%) 12. Whitman College (3.7%) 13. The Catholic University of America (3.7%) 14. Wabash College (3.6%) 15. Bard College at Simon’s Rock (3.5%) 16. Gettysburg College (3.5%) 17. Reed College (3.4%) 18. University of St Thomas (3.2%) 19. Cornell College (3.2%) 20. Kenyon College (3.1%)

Six of the schools are Catholic (Franciscan, Ave Maria, Dallas, Boston, Scranton, Catholic U and St Thomas), two are large research centers (Penn and Chicago) and the rest are liberal arts colleges. Overall, 0.5% of bachelor’s degree holders major in philosophy.

——————————————— Notes: 1. All figures include students whose philosophy is their first or second major. As usual in my analyzes, I exclude the University of Washington-Bothell, which lists 689 majors in philosophy but has no major with “philosophy” in the title. This appears to be a classification problem, perhaps with their major in “Culture, Literature and the Arts” or their major in “Law, Economics and Public Policy”.

2. Excluded from this list are seminars, some of which seem to award only philosophy degrees, one school which only operated part of the period, another which recently closed and a third in which all students complete a liberal arts major classified as “philosophy” by the NCES.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynous.com/2021/07/09/schools-us-most-philosophy-majors/

