More than 80 million vaccines administered across the UK





More than 86% of adults were vaccinated with the first dose All adults are eligible for a second dose as early as 8 weeks.

More than 80 million vaccines have been administered across the UK through the largest and most successful vaccine program in NHS history.

A total of 80,072,121 doses were administered in the UK, with 45,697,875 receiving the first dose (86.8%) and 34,374,246 receiving both doses (65.3%).

This includes more than half (54%) of 18- to 24-year-olds in the UK who received their first dose, just three weeks after the program opened in this age group.

At least one dose is being given to all adults in the UK, and the Prime Minister this week announced that vaccination programs are accelerating further and that all adults can reduce the interval between vaccinations from 12 weeks to 8 weeks. This means that all adults can get two doses by mid-September.

The government announced this week that people who have received both vaccines will not need to be quarantined when returning to the UK from the Amber List country from 19 July if they received their second jab at least 14 days ago.

Starting August 16, people who have been double-immunized will no longer be legally required to self-isolate if confirmed by close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

We currently have over 80 million vaccines available across the UK. This is an amazing achievement. Thanks to everyone who came forward for their jab. It’s the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.

The vaccine has so far prevented around 8.5 million infections and 30,000 deaths in the UK alone, according to an analysis by the UK Public Health (PHE) and the University of Cambridge.

Data from PHE show that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against hospitalization of the Delta (B.1.617.2) strain. Analysis shows that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective for hospitalization after two doses.

PHE data released today shows that the vaccine is about 74% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in immunosuppressed patients. This provided similar protection to those not in the at-risk group.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

This is a remarkable achievement, with the NHS across the country administering 80 million vaccines in about seven months.

Success depends on the incredible dedication of NHS staff, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers, local authorities, officials and the military, where the nation applauds your dedication to saving lives.

As we begin to fully reopen society, everyone gets the first and second jab so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.

The UK government has initially secured access to more than 500 million doses of its most promising COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the entire UK, its crown-dependent and overseas territories. UK pharmaceutical regulatory agency MHRA has approved the world’s first Pfizer/Bio Entec and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines to rapidly distribute the vaccine across the country and ensure the UK has one of the fastest vaccine programs in the world

People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get symptomatic COVID-19, are much less likely to get severe COVID-19, are less likely to be hospitalized or die, and are less likely to transmit the virus, growing evidence are doing Etc.

YouGov polls also show that the UK continues to top the list of countries where people are willing or already vaccinated against COVID-19, with 9 out of 10 adults according to ONS data released on July 2nd. (96%) reported positively. Feelings about vaccines.

The vaccine is free and available at thousands of vaccine centers, GP offices and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 10 miles of an immunization center in the UK, and immunizations are taking place in places including mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

