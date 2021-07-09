Biden to lead US study on airport niches and aviation market structure – advising





Delta Air Lines passenger jets are parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, March 25, 2020. REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) – An executive order to boost competition that President Joe Biden is due to sign on Friday will direct US regulators to examine airport slots and structural issues in the aviation market, a adviser to the White House.

White House economic adviser Bharat Ramamurti said the US Department of Transportation “will look into slot issues and other competitive issues in the structure of the market … Our goal is to have more competition in the market. the airline industry, ”Ramamurti said.

Airport slot allocation rules have major ramifications for airline competition and market access for low cost carriers.

“This is an area that deserves further study to determine how to balance a variety of competing interests,” Ramamurti said.

Biden’s order also directs the Department of Transportation to propose new rules to require passenger airlines to reimburse charges for baggage that is significantly delayed and reimbursements for services such as onboard Wi-Fi that does not. not work.

Under existing rules of the United States Department of Transportation, passengers are entitled to reimbursement of costs in the event of lost baggage, but not in the event of delay.

Under the proposed rule to be published in the coming days, checked baggage with long delay is baggage that is not delivered to the passenger within 12 hours for domestic routes and within 25 hours for international routes.

Airlines for America, a group representing major airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, wrote to White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Thursday to discuss the proposals.

The group said on Friday that “the stiff competition in the US airline industry has generated unprecedented levels of affordability and affordability, benefiting the customer at all levels.”

Draft decree seen by Reuters asks the ministry to assess “existing commercial aviation programs, consumer protection” and to consult with the justice ministry “to ensure competition in air transport and the capacity of new entrants to access it “.

It also orders to consider “measures to support the development of airports and the increase in capacity and improve the management of airport congestion, access to gates … and the administration of” slots “”.

The administration’s proposal would also require airlines to promptly reimburse costs such as advance seat selection, Wi-Fi, and other flight services if the passenger does not receive the service or if the passenger does not receive the service. does not work.

U.S. airlines collected around $ 5.8 billion in baggage fees and $ 2.8 billion in change and cancellation fees in 2019, compared to just $ 464 million in baggage fees and $ 915 million change and cancellation fees in 2007.

The Transportation Department also intends to issue a separate rule proposal to require the initial disclosure of baggage fees, change fees, and cancellation fees.

Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Franklin Paul and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/biden-will-direct-us-study-airport-slots-aviation-market-structure-adviser-2021-07-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos