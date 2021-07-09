UK Elected by UN Council of Telecommunications Agencies





The country will run for a seat on a committee in the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union. The ITU allocates spectrum and satellite orbits and develops standards to support technologies such as mobile, TV and satellite navigation. The election will help the UK use its academic and industry expertise to bridge the global digital divide.

The United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union (ITU) allocates global spectrum, the specific radio waves used to send and receive information, and satellite orbits that enable everyday technologies such as mobile, internet, television, vehicle GPS navigation, weather information and online maps. do. function.

It also develops the technical communication standards used by these information and communication technologies (ICT) worldwide. For example, the ITU was behind the development of country codes for mobile phone numbers (eg +44 for the UK) that people could call to almost any country in the world.

Being a member of the ITU Governing Board will strengthen the UK’s efforts to support the ITU’s mission to connect the world and solve some of the biggest challenges affecting the communications, technology and space sectors. This includes increasing demand for wireless spectrum due to the growth of new wireless technologies and bridging the global digital divide through expanded access to ICT.

The UK election for a four-year term at the council also promises to promote prosperity in developing countries by taking steps to encourage the use of ICT, strengthen digital inclusion and technology, and foster cooperation and consensus to address these global challenges. based on . Established among the 193 member states of the ITU.

The UK has been an active member of the ITU for more than 150 years, bringing industry, government and academia together to provide technical expertise and practical experience, leveraging the benefits of digital technology standards for people and businesses.

Secretary of Media and Data John Whittingdale said:

The UK has been heavily involved in ITU work since the telegraph era, but is now running for Parliament around the world to advocate for tomorrow’s innovations and use them to solve some of the world’s biggest problems. challenge.

We share ITU’s vision of connecting the world, and we believe that our extensive expertise in science and technology has a lot to offer in making this daring ambition a reality.

Elections will be held in the first week of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference at the end of September 2022 and the UK is set to issue a declaration later this year.

End

Note to editors:

As part of Western Europe Regional Group (B), the UK will compete for one of eight seats currently held by France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey. Voting for council members is usually done through a single vote. For each regional allocation, the country with the most votes is elected. All 193 ITU member countries will have the right to vote. Other members of the current council include:

Region A (Americas): Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Mexico, USA, Paraguay Region C (Eastern Europe and North Asia): Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation Region D (Africa): Algeria, Burgundy Kina Faso, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda Region E (Asia and Australasia): Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran (Islamic Republic) of ), Japan, Korea (Republic), Kuwait, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-seeks-election-to-un-telecoms-agencys-council The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos