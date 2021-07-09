Compher invited to the United States Women’s National Team Residency Program





Links of History COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo .– Boston University women’s ice hockey star Jesse Compher has been invited to the 2021-22 United States Women’s National Team residency program which begins in October at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, in preparation for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

One of 27 athletes invited to the residency program, Compher seeks to become the first Terrier ice hockey player to represent the United States at the Olympics. In addition, 25 of those 27 players will be selected to represent the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Women’s Championship, scheduled for August 20-31 in Canada. The final roster of 23 players for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Olympic Ice Hockey Team is expected to be released very late December or early January.

Compher, who was named to USA Hockey’s roster scheduled to compete in the 2021 IIHF World Women’s Championship in May before it was rescheduled, has been on the senior national team for three years. She won gold at the 2019 world championship and was selected for the roster for the 2020 event which was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also appeared for the Senior National Team in the first two games of the 2019-20 Rivalry Series against Canada in December 2019, centering her country’s front row in the second of those two contests. The Northbrook, Ill. Native has competed in three major international tournaments with the United States, having also skated at the 2016 and 2017 Women’s Under-18 World Championships, and has won gold three times.

Named to the Hockey East All-Star team for a third straight year, Compher has been formidable for the Terriers during their short 2020-21 season. She led the team in goals (7) and points (11) in just nine games, and averaging 1.38 points. per game in the regular season ranked fifth among Division I skaters and second in Hockey East. Compher has only been off the scoresheet twice this season and has scored one goal in five of his nine appearances.

The U.S. second all-star team of 2019 recorded 127 career points with 46 goals and 81 assists. Compher is fifth all-time in assists and ninth all-time in points among Terrier skaters.

