Can I travel from the UK to Greece? Description of entry requirements and new rules for Amber List countries





Greece is currently on the UK’s amber list, but welcomes UK tourists. This means that from Monday, July 19th, you can visit without quarantine on both sides.

British nationals typically visit Greece more than 3 million times each year, and the new rule change will bring summer travel to life.

That would essentially green the amber list country for a double jab.

Latest exclusives and clearest analytics curated for your inbox

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting this popular summer vacation destination.

What are the entry requirements for Greece?

Beginning Monday, June 21, foreign visitors who were able to present a negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight were able to avoid the mandatory quarantine period.

Travelers who now hold EU’s Covid-19 vaccine passports or can prove that they have received two Covid-19 vaccines at least 14 days prior to travel can also enter Greece without quarantine.

Passengers arriving by plane must undergo an additional lateral flow test upon arrival.

Travelers must fill out the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) by 11:59 PM (Greece local time) the day before arrival in Greece.

If the lateral flow test is positive upon arrival in Greece, you will be required to quarantine in your hotel for at least 10 days, at the expense of the Greek state.

It is currently mandatory to wear a mask in all indoor public places throughout Greece.

How does the new amber list work?

Under the new rules of 19 July, anyone who has received a second jab from the NHS at least 14 days prior to travel or is under the age of 18 will no longer need to be quarantined when arriving to the UK from the pumpkin list. .

Passengers must be tested for coronavirus three days before returning to the UK and receive a PCR swab the day after landing.

In announcing the move, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said essentially that this means that for fully vaccinated travelers, the requirements for green and amber list countries are the same.

The news sparked a surge in bookings for pumpkin-listed destinations as Brits scramble to bag their long-awaited summer vacation abroad.

Hours after the announcement, easyJet saw a 400% increase in bookings for flights to Amber List countries last week, and the airline added more than 145,000 seats to meet demand.

Travel magnate Thomas Cook said searches for Amber roster holidays have doubled and the company expects bookings to overflow over the weekend.

Boris Johnson said Monday: We will maintain strict border controls, including on a red list, and recognize the protection that two vaccinations provide. We will work with the travel industry to eliminate the need for quarantine upon arrival. Pumpkin Country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/travel/travel-greece-can-from-uk-entry-requirements-new-rules-amber-list-countries-explained-1095037 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos