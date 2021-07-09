US agencies say fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster yet





(WREX) Pfizer says it is set to seek US clearance for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said on Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and possibly help ward off the latest disturbing coronavirus mutant.

However, not everyone agrees with Pfizers’ line of thinking.

The FDA and the Center for Disease and Control released a joint statement Thursday evening saying Americans do not yet need booster shots.

Americans who have been fully immunized do not need a booster at this time, they said.

The organizations have not ruled out a possible vaccine booster, but say it will be entirely up to science. Organizations are also saying they are ready in case a recall is needed.

The United States is fortunate to have very effective vaccines that are widely available to people 12 years of age and older. Fully vaccinated people are protected against serious illness and death, including against variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta. Unvaccinated people remain at risk. Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 are unvaccinated people. We encourage Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.

Americans who have been fully immunized do not need a booster at this time. The FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a rigorous, scientifically-based process to determine if or when a recall might be necessary. This process takes into account laboratory data, clinical trial data, and cohort data which may include data from specific pharmaceutical companies, but does not rely exclusively on this data. We continue to review all new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed. We are ready for booster doses if and when science shows they are needed.

– FDA, CDC and NIH statement

As of the morning of July 8, 47.7% of Americans are fully immunized, according to the CDC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hoiabc.com/2021/07/09/us-agencies-say-fully-vaccinated-americans-dont-need-booster-shot-yet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos