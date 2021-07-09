British financier loses recent round in fight over NSO Group’s future | Luxembourg





A Luxembourg court has ruled that the fund will suspend the voting rights of British financiers in a Luxembourg company linked to Norval Pina Capital, which owns a majority stake in the spyware company NSO Group.

While this isn’t permanent, the decision appears to mark setbacks for former Olympic rower financier Steven Peel, a financier after a bitter legal dispute between his longtime business partners Stefan Kowski and Bastian Luken.

One of Novalpinas’ key investments, the NSO Group, holds future ownership and control of an Israeli surveillance company that claims the technology has been used by journalists, activists and human rights defenders around the world.

A leaked WhatsApp message confirmed by the Guardian shows that an increasingly complex battle appears to have begun in August 2019.

A disagreement between the partners over a legal claim against the Guardian filed by Peels’ wife Yana Peel against the newspaper appears to have started a debate over the complex structure of the Novalpinas corporation.

At the heart of the disagreement, according to the message, was Peels’ argument that the Luxembourg corporation Novalpina Capital Group Sarl (NCG Sarl) should only be used as a passive investment vehicle in trades/funds.

Phil’s request to restructure the company against the backdrop of a lawsuit created tension between the three through the message, and ultimately Phil concluded that the company should be dissolved.

In a WhatsApp message to his two business partners on August 20, 2019, Peel said: Pls no emails re Sarl. I have filed a lawsuit with the Guardian and it may be disclosed.

He later wrote: Bastian, pls tell me to delete the email stating that Sarl is a forup. [sic] It is jointly owned and has 100% control. The Guardian believes that the term forup refers to an official holding company.

It is not known what action was taken.

It won’t work if you have a Sarl owned vehicle that plays any role except for passive investments. We need another solution, Peel wrote.

Stephen and Yana Peel. Photo: David M Benett / Getty Images for The Old Vic Theater

Lueken pushed Peel away. I think we should also discuss Sarl. How exactly did Sar [sic] I am actively managing the Novalpina group. The fact is that it is not simply a passive investment vehicle.

He went on to say in relation to the Guardian lawsuit: Given all the evidence, including articles and agreements, that Sarl is not and was never intended to be a passive investment vehicle, I don’t understand where you are going with this. .

When the chat switched to a way to reorganize a company with legal entities in the UK and Luxembourg and other jurisdictions, Lueken initially seemed to reject a proposal from his partner to create a new legal entity in the Cayman Islands to fulfill Peels. Ask them to only use Sarl as a passive investment vehicle.

According to public records in the Cayman Islands, a legal entity called Novalpina Vision Limited was created a few weeks after the exchange on September 16, 2019.

The Guardian asked Peels a series of questions about the WhatsApp conversation. Yana Peel’s attorney said she was not the recipient or author of the exchange and had no knowledge of the exchange and had no knowledge of any emails or messages exchanged between Peel and his partner.

Lawyers said the WhatsApp messages the Guardian saw were highly obscure excerpts from the alleged exchange. They asked if the message had been sent and said Stephen Peel did not have a record of the message.

They also said that any suggestion that he violated or interfered with his disclosure obligations is false and gravely defamatory.

The Guardian reports that this year, Yana Peels’ legal bills of hundreds of thousands of euros have been spent by her husband on the NSO group, which apparently upset his partner.

Attorney Stephen Pills said at the time that the method of paying legal fees was approved by Kowski and Lueken, who strongly disputed the suggestion that payment of the claim was the cause of the disagreement between the partners.

Peel, Lueken, and Kowski are all involved in a legal dispute over the future ownership of the company they created.

In January 2021, six voting managers at NCG Sarl, including Kowski and Lueken, suspended Peels’ voting rights. According to this document, the Guardian has taken action in light of the alleged breach of Peels contractual obligations and the alleged action against the interests of the company. Phil’s lawyer said all claims against him were wholly worthless.

After Peel was initially ordered to block his suspension this week, a court in Luxembourg repealed the injunction, allowing a de facto suspension, and lawsuits between the partners continued in court. That lawsuit could take years.

In a letter to Novalpina Capital Partners’ Limited Partners after the decision, Kowski and Lueken wrote that the court order would not affect Peels’ decision-making authority as a managing member of the Investment Advisor.

Peel’s attorney said: The judgment simply conveys the position of each party and ultimately concludes the proceedings Peel follows.

Phil vehemently denies that he has ever acted against the interests of the company.

Kowski declined to comment on the WhatsApp exchange and shareholder dispute. Lueken did not respond to requests for comment.

