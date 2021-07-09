We need to know more, says US security research panel | Science





The United States National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is a discussion forum for research safety.

Maxwell MacKenzie / National Academy of Sciences

Dialogue without data is a waste of time. That’s what members of a new panel from the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine examining the threat posed by other countries trying to steal federally-funded research warned a panel of US government watchdogs yesterday.

Members of the National Roundtable on Science, Technology and Security formed last year to promote discussions among federal officials, university leaders and national security experts complained that the presentations by a trio of large research organizations did not have the basic data necessary to determine the extent of the problem and what it was about. the research community can do to minimize the risks.

Hope you can sense our frustration, said Maria Zuber, co-chair of the roundtable and vice-president of research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, at the end of a two-hour online session. It is impossible for us to understand the challenge we face with the information we receive.

Yesterday’s meeting, the third hosted by the roundtable, included presentations from officials from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department of Energy (DOE) and the parent agency of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) which investigate all kinds of garbage. , fraud and misuse of federal funds. Their workloads have increased sharply in recent years, they told the panel. And they said the increase was due to investigations into U.S. scientists who allegedly failed to disclose their links to China’s foreign talent recruitment programs.

For example, NSF Inspector General Allison Lerner said allegations of foreign influence now represent more than 50% of the bureaus’ overall portfolio. That compares to 7% in 2017, she said, before the NSF took charge of her first case. Its investigative staff of 16 feel overwhelmed, she added. But Lerner has repeatedly declined to say how many investigations his office is currently conducting or how many involve foreign influence and stressed that our work remains invisible until the US government announces that it has filed criminal or civil charges. against an individual.

His analysis did not satisfy roundtable co-chair John Gannon, a former senior government intelligence official. Fifty percent of what? he asked Lerner. Are these just a few bad apples or a major trend?

Gannon had a similar response to a presentation from DOE chief investigator Lewe Sessions. Sessions said his office had 35 active cases involving grantees allegedly with undisclosed ties to foreign talent programs, including 24 researchers at U.S. universities. This represents a 200% increase from previous years, he noted. But Sessions could not provide a more precise timetable for the increase or characterize what share of the total workload of its offices is occupied by such cases.

What is the overall population of researchers involved? Gannon asked Sessions. Without a baseline, I cannot grasp the scale of the problem.

In an attempt to demonstrate the seriousness of the threat, Lerner offered an anonymous case study involving an undisclosed agreement between an NSF beneficiary and an institution affiliated with the Chinese government. The agreement, in Mandarin, contained provisions requiring the scientist to hire certain people, set targets for the number of publications and patents to be researched, and even outlined the topics to be pursued.

The deal was new to NSF, she said, and represented deviations from accepted research practices that invalidated the terms of a grant that NSF had awarded to the researcher. Lerner said the example demonstrates the need for university officials to research and read contracts signed by faculty members to ensure that they do not violate university or federal policies regarding conflict of interest. ‘commitments in time and ethical behavior.

But roundtable member Edward Bruce Held, a retired CIA agent and former head of the DOE nuclear weapons labs, had a more fundamental question that remained unanswered: Is there a reason to believe that this contract is the norm? … I understand this language. is unacceptable, but the [Chinese government] do this for a lot of people, or just a few?

The lack of baseline data also makes it difficult for scientists to know whether recent steps taken to address issues, such as funding agencies clarifying disclosure rules for scientists and universities, and moving on. more time to check international collaborations pays off, explains Zuber, planetologist and co. -President of the Council of Presidents of Science and Technology Advisors. Federal agencies and universities have increased their level of play, but do we see an advantage? Zuber asked. If we want our teachers to do extra things and it doesn’t help, then we have serious explanations to give to our colleagues.

Zuber noted that panel members understood investigators were limited in the amount of information they could disclose. But weren’t leaving, she said. Well, keep asking these questions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/07/we-need-know-more-research-security-panel-tells-us-officials

