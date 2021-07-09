



The government has rejected claims it owes the European Union $41 billion over the Brexit divorce bill.

Brussels and Westminster saw the European Commission estimate 47.5 billion (40.8 billion) from the UK after the EU 2020 account was announced, which is more than the UK estimate.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: We are unaware of that figure. Estimates made by the EU for its own internal accounting purposes. It doesn’t reflect all the money we owe to the UK, which reduces the amount we pay. Our estimate is in the central range of 350 to 39 billion, and we will post more details to Congress soon.

The range of 35 to 39 billion was put forward by British officials during Brexit negotiations, while the Office of Budget Responsibility, the government finance watchdog, put forward the bill at 41.4 billion (37.1 billion) in 2018.

Despite the outbreak of tension, the commission said Britain has already started paying its bills. One payment is made in June and one is paid out in July, August and September. And in September we will send another bill, a spokesman for the committee said. With all that has to be done so far, there is absolutely no indication that the overall figure will be contested.

The EU expects the UK to pay 6.8 billion in 2021.

Ahead of Brexit, the UK paid annual net membership fees of between 8.1 billion and 1.07 billion (9.512 billion), which opened up access to the European single market, which the government had transferred in the name of sovereignty.

The Brexit divorce settlement consists of bills for EU infrastructure and social projects agreed upon by the former UK government, plus pension and medical expenses for retired EU employees, accrued over 47 years of UK membership.

British officials said EU figures exclude money owed to Britain. However, the EU account highlights the amount Brussels expects to pay to the British treasury. European officials expect to send $1.8 billion to the UK, representing the UK’s share of fines for violating companies collected by EU competition authorities.

UK officials also highlight the uncertainty in Brexit legislation, which includes debt that may never mature, such as countries defaulting on EU loans.

The allegations continue despite a financial agreement reached in October 2019 as part of a Brexit divorce deal between the EU and Boris Johnson. With the Brexit deal, both sides decided on a methodology to calculate the bill rather than a fixed amount. Until this month, the EU has not released its estimates.

The withdrawal agreement also included citizenship and the Northern Ireland protocol, which the British government is currently seeking to change.

The government is expected to issue a statement on EU finances next week, and Brexit Minister David Frost has promised that Parliament will see plans to revise the Irish Protocol before summer break.

