USA win again, to meet Canada in basketball World Cup semi-finals





Story Links # 1 United States 88, # 38 Senegal 58 – Box Score – – Highlights

RIGA, LATVIA

Creighton rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner had seven points and eight rebounds at the top of the team in just 11 minutes of action to help the United States win 88-58 over Senegal on Friday in the Coupe du FIBA Under-19 World in Riga, Latvia.

The United States (5-0) will face Canada (5-0) on Saturday in a semi-final clash of the two best U19 teams in the world in a game that will air on ESPN + at 10 a.m. Central. The Canadian squad includes Kalkbrenner’s Creighton teammate Ryan Nembhard.

The United States took a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and still haven’t been down in five games at the World Cup. Kalkbrenner came in late in the first quarter and contributed to a three-point game to help the United States take a 32-14 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

Kalkbrenner had 3 of 4 shots from the field and his only free throw attempt. He also contributed a blocked shot. He’s now averaging 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting a collective 60.9% (14/23) from the ground. Bluejay’s big man ranks ninth in the tournament among all players with 1.4 shots blocked per game.

The United States had four double-digit finishers, led by 12 points by Purdue-linked Jaden Ivey. Coached by Jamie Dixon of TCU, the Americans had 26 assists from 34 baskets, including five from Michael Miles of TCU. The United States leads the FIBA ​​Under-19 World Cup in total points (490), assists (137), blocked shots (37) and third in total rebounds (258) in five games.

“I thought we played really well to start the game in the first quarter and I thought we had some great passes,” Dixon said in a press release from USA Basketball. “The press was good for us at the start, and they (Senegal) kept coming towards us. I have to give them respect. They fought, they continued to play and they killed us on the boards.

“They (Canada) are all players our kids know and are all top players who go to college or college,” Dixon said. “So we expected Canada to be one of the last four teams, and that’s where they are. These are guys our guys know, respect and know well, so I think we know what we’re going to be up against. . “

The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the gold medal match on Sunday, July 11. The other semi-final features Serbia against France.

FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup Schedule July 3 # 2 Canada 80, # 5 Lithuania 71 Highlights Video Stats # 1 United States 83, # 6 Turkey 54 Highlights Video Stats July 4 # 2 Canada 100 ,. # 27 Japan 75 Video Highlight Statistics # 1 USA 100, # 20 Mali 52 Video Highlight Statistics July 6 # 2 Canada 85, # 38 Senegal 56 Video Highlight Statistics # 1 USA 87, # 11 Australia 66 Highlights Video Stats July 7 # 1 USA 132, # 19 Korea 60 Highlights Video Stats # 2 Canada 86, # 12 Puerto Rico 56 Highlights Video Stats July 9 # 2 Canada 81, # 3 Spain 77 Facts ESPN + Stats # 1 USA 88, # 38 Senegal 58 ESPN + Stats July 10 # 2 Canada vs. # 1 USA 10 a.m. CST ESPN + Stats July 11 Consolation Match 8 a.m. CST ESPN + Championship 11 a.m. CST ESPN +

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2021/7/9/mens-basketball-us-wins-again-will-meet-canada-in-basketball-world-cup-semifinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos