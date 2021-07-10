Saputo expands UK presence with Wensleydale deal





It’s not just the beloved British animation stars Wallace and Gromit who enjoy a slice of Wensleydale cheese. A tangy, crumbly treat from the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales is now trying to be swallowed up by Canada’s Saputo.

In the minds of many British consumers, the wacky inventor Wallace and his loyal dog Gromit are closely related to Wensley Dale. Cheese sales skyrocketed when the two were lauded in 1995’s hit anime A Close Shave. Export orders also increased when it appeared on the big screen 10 years later.

In contrast, the name Saputo is relatively new to most Brits. However, the group already has a strong presence in the UK and bought Dairy Crest, the UK’s largest dairy producer, for £955m in 2019.

The Montreal-based group’s move, one of the world’s top 10 dairy producers by revenue, is the latest in a series of foreign predators whose appetite for British food manufacturers has soared due to a booming dealmaking and pound weakness. After the 2016 referendum, it was fully restored to leave the EU.

US-based PepsiCo bought Pipers chips for £20m in 2019, and in March another Canadian group, Sofina Foods, acquired Young’s Seafood and meat producer Karro from private equity firm CapVest Partners for an undisclosed amount. .

Saputo’s decision to sell Wensleydale Dairy Products for £23m will change consumer tastes and make food multinationals appreciate the value of unique traditional products that demand higher prices in addition to their relentless focus on controlling costs. It’s been a story.

“A story of local origins and heritage is a fascinating way to add value to cheese,” said Caroline Roux, analyst at consulting firm Mintel.

Wensleydale claims a legacy in spades. According to the company, the cheese was first made by Cistercian monks in the 12th century and has a coveted geographic position shared by Italian Parmesan cheese and French Champagne. Only cheeses made from certain valleys according to certain formulas can be called Yorkshire Wensleydale.

In 1992, Dairy Crest, now owned by Saputo, closed its creamy plant in Wensleydale and moved production from Yorkshire. The modern Wensleydale company grew out of dairy, which was repurchased by local executives and local businessman John Gibson.

With 210 employees, the company is the largest employer in the remote village of Hawes, buying milk to provide a lifeline for 40 local farms.

Lino Saputo, Chairman and CEO of Saputo, acknowledged this when the deal was announced, calling the company “home of tremendous passion, caring and tradition.” The group declined to comment further on the acquisition, which is expected to close later this month.

Analysts note that large consumer groups like Saputo are increasingly buying distinctive, locally produced foods to meet customer demand while still staying in the minnow compared to bestsellers like Country Life butter, Clover spread and Britain’s most popular cheese, Cathedral Cheddar. He said he was looking.

British animation stars Wallace and Gromit — lovers of a slice of Wensleydale cheese © TM Aardman / W & G LTD. All rights reserved

Wensleydale reported earnings of just £309,000 in revenue of £3480m through March 2020, excluding interest, depreciation, taxes, amortization and exclusions. Saputo had revenues totaling C$14.3 billion (£8.3 billion) in the same period, with adjusted ebitda being C$15bn (£870m).

Other smaller heritage brands that have emerged since 2018 include American feta cheese maker Shepherd Gourmet and Australian Tasmanian Heritage, which produces French-style soft cheeses.

However, the group must explore consumer demand for animal-friendly alternatives such as oats and soy, especially from younger customers.

Last month, Saputo acquired Bute Island Foods, a Scottish manufacturer of vegetarian alternative Sheese. One analyst, who declined the nomination, said: “There are more opportunities for both dairy and non-dairy products that the company can pursue. The group also owns Vitalite, a vegetable oil-based spread.

Some of our competitors are following the same playbook. Danone acquired Earth Island, a maker of plant-based cheese and egg-free mayonnaise vegenaise, in February, and in the US, Bel Brands has launched a vegan version of Boursin, garlic and herb goat cheese. .

Having closed 10 deals since 2018, Saputo has emphasized the importance of organic growth, but has not ruled out additional acquisitions in its recent strategic plan and has designated Europe as an area of ​​interest. Margins in this region are about 50% higher than in North America, reflecting consumers’ more expensive tastes.

The business began in 1954, four years after Giuseppe Saputo moved from Sicily to Canada with $500 and a delivery bike.

That growth spurred a craving for mozzarella packs for millions of pizzas in North America in the 1960s, and also has large businesses in Argentina and Australia, the largest dairy processors. Guiseppe’s grandson Lino took over as CEO in 2003.

Despite the growing popularity of veganism, the UK has chosen dairy as a comfort food during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kantar. Dairy sales were up 8% year-over-year to £12.8 billion through June 13, the market research firm said.

“33% of UK cheese buyers are most likely to pay more for UK cheese, compared to 29% who will pay more for their preferred brand,” said Mintel’s Roux. said.

But despite Britain’s enduring love of cheese, she added: “Saputo is one of the few global dairy companies that are looking to take advantage of the market. [for vegan products]. In recent months, competition between vegan cheese brands has intensified in the interest of consumers who will soon find cheaper products on the shelves.”

Wallace can even convince her to swap her favorite cheese for a sh.

