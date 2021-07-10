Is the US workforce shortage the big disruption AI needs? – TechCrunch





Chetan Dube is the Founder and CEO of Amelia, a former Assistant Professor at New York University and an expert in empowerment, cognitive computing, and the future impact of a digital workforce.

The tectonic changes in American culture and society due to the pandemic are far from over. One of the most egregious is that the US job market is going haywire.

Millions of people are out of work, but businesses, from retail to customer service to airlines, cannot find enough workers. This confusing paradox behind Uber price spikes and the endless wait because your flight was canceled isn’t just annoying – it’s a loud and clear message from the post-pandemic U.S. workforce. Many are underpaid, undervalued and underrated in their current jobs, and are ready to change careers or quit certain types of work for good.

It should be noted that low-wage workers are not the only ones setting foot on the ground; white collar resignations are also at an all time high. Extended unemployment benefits implemented during the pandemic may keep some workers on the sidelines, but burnout and employee dissatisfaction are also the main culprits.

We have a salary problem and an employee satisfaction problem, and Congress has a long summer in trying to find a solution. But what are businesses supposed to do in the meantime?

The adoption of AI in manufacturing accelerated during the pandemic to deal with supply chain volatility, but now it must move from pilot purgatory to widespread implementation.

Right now, businesses need an interim solution either until September, when COVID-19 relief and unemployment benefits are expected to expire, or something longer-term and more sustainable that not only maintains the engine running, but propels the ship forward. The adoption of AI can be the key to both.

Stating that we were on the precipice of an AI revival is probably far from the most shocking thing you’ve read this year. But just a few years ago, it would have scared a lot of people off, as advances in automation and AI began to shift from a distant idea to a very personal reality. People were (and some resisters remain) genuinely worried about losing their jobs, their lifeline, with visions of robots and virtual agents taking over.

But does this “AI takes jobs” scenario fit into the cultural and economic moment in which we find ourselves?

Does AI really take jobs if no one really likes those jobs?

If there is any glimmer of hope in this “labor shortage”, it’s our real version of the Sorting Hat. When you take money out of the employment equation, it opens our eyes to what people find desirable and, more obviously, what not. Specifically, the manufacturing, retail and service industries are hit the hardest by the workforce, highlighting that the tasks associated with these repetitive tasks, thankless customer service tasks and the physical work keeps more and more potential workers away.

The adoption of AI in manufacturing accelerated during the pandemic to deal with supply chain volatility, but now it must move from pilot purgatory to widespread implementation. The best use cases for AI in this industry are those that help with supply chain optimization, including quality inspection, general supply chain management, and product management. risks / stocks.

More importantly, AI can predict when equipment can fail or fail, reducing costs and downtime to almost zero. Industry leaders believe that AI is not only beneficial for business continuity, but can increase the work and efficiency of existing employees rather than displace them. AI can help employees by providing real-time guidance and training, flagging safety risks and freeing them up to do less repetitive, low-skilled jobs by taking on those tasks themselves, such as the detection of potential faults on the assembly line.

In the manufacturing industry, this current labor shortage is not a new phenomenon. The industry has long faced a perception problem in the United States, mainly because young workers think manufacturers are low-tech and low-paid. AI can make existing jobs more attractive and directly lead to better results while creating new roles for companies that attract talent and subject matter expertise.

In the retail and service industries, tough customer service tasks and low wages drive many workers out of the house. Those who still hold out have their hands tied for their perks, even if they are not satisfied with the work. Conversational AI, which is AI that can interact with people in human ways by leveraging natural language processing and machine learning, can relieve employees of many of the more monotonous interactions in the customer experience. so they can take on roles focused on improving retail and service. brands with a more cerebral and thoughtful human contribution.

Many retail and service companies have adopted scripted chatbots during the pandemic to help with high volumes online to realize that chatbots run on a fixed decision tree, which means if you ask for something out of context, the whole customer service process collapses. Advanced conversational AI technologies are modeled on the human brain. They even learn as they go, becoming more skilled over time, presenting a solution that takes the worry out of retail and service employees of the mundane while increasing customer satisfaction and revenue.

Reluctance and misconceptions about AI in the workplace have long been a barrier to widespread adoption, but companies facing labor shortages should consider where it can make the lives of their employees. better and easier, which can only be an advantage for the growth of results. And that just might be the big break AI needs.

