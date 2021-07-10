Deported veteran returns to US to become US citizen





LOS ANGELES (AP) It took nearly a decade and a federal trial for US Marine Corps veteran Hector Ocegueda to finally come home.

Following a conviction for impaired driving, he was deported to Mexico, a country he left with his parents as a child. The 53-year-old has spent the past nine years living in Mexico, but on Friday he became a US citizen allowing him to return to his family in Southern California.

Judge Mark C. Scarsi thanked Ocegueda for his military service before taking the citizenship oath in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles.

As an American citizen to a future American citizen, I just wanted to thank you very much for this, Scarsi told Ocegueda, who wore a mask decorated with images of his father and his late brothers.

Afterward, Ocegueda smiled and stood with his mother and sister, who sobbed and placed a kiss on his cheek.

I’m so happy, said Ocegueda, who was stationed with the Marines at Camp Pendleton and in Japan. I am very grateful for all the work that everyone has done.

He got to this point after connecting with a group of deported veterans while in Mexico and applying to become a US citizen. Under US law, veterans who serve honorably during conflict are eligible to become citizens if they meet a series of requirements, including interviewing a citizenship officer.

He was scheduled for the interview in Los Angeles last year but was unable to attend because border officials did not allow him to return to the country following his deportation order.

Ocegueda sued last month, asking U.S. officials to give the citizenship interview at the border, where he could report, or allow him to cross so he can make an appointment in Los Angeles, this that happened this week.

I felt like I was coming home when I crossed this border. I was so happy, he said.

A U.S. citizenship and immigration officer interviewed Ocegueda on Thursday. A day later, he became an American.

I know the system is not perfect. I am angry with the system but not with this country, Ocegueda said before attending the ceremony with his sister and other relatives. I like this country.

The case comes as the Biden administration has stepped up efforts to reach military and non-citizen veterans. Last week, the Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs departments announced plans to identify expelled veterans, ensure they can access the benefits to which they are entitled, and remove barriers to naturalization for current and former military personnel who are eligible to become U.S. citizens.

The American Civil Liberties Union published a report in 2016 detailing the cases of dozens of veterans deported or threatened with deportation, many of them for convictions for petty crimes. If these veterans had become citizens because of their military service, they would not have been deported.

Ocegueda was brought to the United Mexican States by his parents and grew up in the town of Artesia, Southern California. He served in the Marine Corps from 1987 to 1991 and spent another four years in the reserve before being released honorably. He got married, had two daughters and got a green card thanks to his wife.

But Ocegueda also had a drug problem. He was convicted of impaired driving, which prompted U.S. immigration officials to deport him in 2000, his lawyers said.

Despite this order, Ocegueda returned to California to be with his family and attended a drug treatment program at a local veterans hospital. But he was kicked out two more times. Since 2012, Ocegueda says he has remained in Mexico, where he worked as a driver and security guard and bonded with the leader of a group of deported veterans who encouraged him to stay there so that he can apply for citizenship.

It came at a cost. It was difficult to adjust to life in a country he left when he was little. But nothing compared to the pain of being away from his family. His marriage was in pain and he divorced. He ran out of time with his daughters. And he was alone; he said his relatives often had to work and could not make the trip to see him as often as he would have liked.

Now Ocegueda has said he hopes to go back to school so he can work as a nurse’s aide, find a job and spend time with the people he loves.

I’ll take it day by day, he said. It’s great to be here with them.

