Proposed UK law could put asylum seekers in prison for up to four years





LONDON — The UK government has introduced legislation that allows authorities to criminally prosecute and detain asylum seekers who attempt to enter the UK without a permit for up to five years. The proposed legislation would also limit the rights and protections currently available to those seeking asylum after entering the UK “without a valid entry permit”.

If you arrive in the UK using a route regulated by nationality and border legislation not yet passed into law (eg obtaining a travel visa) and then apply for asylum, you will pass through a regular UK refugee. If successful, you may gain the right to remain in the UK and potential permission for close relatives such as children or spouses to join them.

British Border Force officials guide newly arrived migrants to a receiving facility after being picked up by boat from the English Channel in Dover, England, on 24 June 2021. Getty Images

However, if someone arrives in the UK using the “unofficial” route (the most common way is taking a small boat from France or, most commonly, a semi-truck), the government will first either deport the individual home or a “safe third party”. “If authorities are unable to do this, asylum seekers will receive temporary protective status, which is reviewed from time to time, and may face criminal charges. They also cannot apply to bring their immediate family.

“We have taken back control of our legal immigration system by ending free movement and introducing a new point-based immigration system,” the policy statement made by the government, referring to the UK government’s tightening of legal immigration rules with “Brexit”, said: said. European Union. “But if we want to properly control our borders, we also need to address illegal immigration.”

“Dangerous precedent”

The government push for a new law comes amid an increase in small boat crossings in France. The uptrend is generally due to increased security in French ports and ship changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic, both of which have made it more difficult to sneak behind trucks.

British Border Force officials travel in RIBs with migrants picked up at sea while crossing the English Channel. They arrive at the marina in Dover, southeast England, on August 15, 2020. BEN STANSALL

The Refugee Commission, a UK charity that supports asylum seekers and refugees, estimates that if the bill passes into law, the 9,000 to 21,600 applicants currently eligible for refugee status in the UK will no longer do so. The organization also predicts that the bill will not reduce the number of people traveling to the UK for asylum if passed.

more

“When people arrive, they will treat people differently,” Andy Hewett, head of advocacy for the Refugee Commission, told CBS News. “People who arrive in the UK to apply for asylum will have different rights and entitlements depending on how they arrived in the UK.”

The proposed legislation reflects former President Trump’s U.S. immigration policy to limit the status of asylum for those arriving at the Mexican border.

More than 22 immigrant families reunited… 07:52

The Trump administration sought to disqualify asylum seekers who entered the United States without a permit, and introduced a short-lived “zero tolerance” policy that criminally prosecutes those who enter the country without a permit. Parents were separated from their children when they were charged with criminal charges. A court overruled the first part of the policy, and the latter practice, which resulted in the separation of thousands of migrant families, was halted by public protest.

Under President Trump, the United States brokered “safe third country” agreements with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to relocate asylum seekers to these countries. These deals were scrapped by the Biden administration.

The UK Ministry of Home Affairs did not provide any comments to CBS News at the time of publication.

Hewett said the policy proposed by the UK government could eventually lead more people to enter the UK without permission. Destroying the hopes of family reunification of asylum seekers who have entered without permission but have nowhere to be deported may allow their close relatives (usually women and children) to make “irregular” trips on their own to be with them.

Hewett “set a dangerous precedent,” Hewett said, adding that these laws could conflict with a half-century-old international agreement dedicated to protecting refugees in 149 countries.

“What Britain has tried is to prevent people from entering the UK to apply for asylum. It would completely undermine 1951 if every other country in the world, and certainly every other Western country in the world, had followed similar legislation. Refugees It is our duty under the Convention to recognize the Convention, the whole concept of shared responsibility, and those in need of protection.”

Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed to this report.

