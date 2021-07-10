US pledges $ 500 million to increase meat processing capacity





The freezer room where turkey meat is stored for distribution and slicing is pictured ahead of Thanksgiving and in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in LaGrange, Indiana, Michigan, United States on 20 November 2020. REUTERS / Emily Elconin

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) – The U.S. government will invest at least $ 500 million to increase processing capacity for beef, pork and poultry, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday, after consumers faced limits on meat purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Money from a $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan approved in March will be allocated to meat processors in the form of grants and loans to make the supply chain more resilient and increase competition in the area, Vilsack said at a press conference in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order urging the US Department of Agriculture to crack down on “abusive practices by certain meat processors” and promote greater competition in the US economy. Read more

Cattle ranchers say there are too few processors who buy cattle for beef, sometimes forcing farmers to accept the one and only offer they receive for the animals.

Ranchers are now selling cattle at a loss, even though meat companies make a profit selling beef to consumers, Vilsack said.

“It seems to me that in fairness the profit should go both ways,” he added.

The meat packaging industry has come under increased scrutiny after slaughterhouses were temporarily closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as workers fell ill.

When large meat factories close, meat supplies tighten as ranchers find themselves stuck with cattle that would otherwise have been slaughtered. This means that the price of livestock generally goes down, while the price of meat in supermarkets goes up.

A cyberattack on the North American arm of Brazilian meat packer JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) that closed beef factories in the United States last month highlighted concerns about concentration in the sector. Read more

Biden’s order directs the USDA to consider new rules to make it easier for farmers to bring and win legal actions against large processors.

The USDA said in June it would enforce three rules to strengthen enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, passed 100 years ago to protect farmers from unfair trading practices.

The North American Meat Institute, which represents the meat companies, said Friday that Biden’s order “would open the floodgates of litigation.”

“Government intervention in the market will increase the cost of food for consumers at a time when many are still suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic,” said Meat Institute president Julie Anna Potts.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Franklin Paul and Aurora Ellis

