Haiti calls us for troops, after a wild day of shootings and suspicion





In an interview with a local radio station, a woman who identified as Mr Uribes’ wife said the two had been married for 18 years and had three children, and that he had left home one day. after telling him that he had a very good professional opportunity.

She said her husband was investigated in the false positives case, but was exonerated.

Colombian officials said some of the defendants left Bogot as early as May and flew to Panama before going to the Dominican Republic and then to Haiti. Others arrived in the Dominican Republic in early June, then traveled to Haiti.

Colombia has a large army that has spent decades fighting left-wing guerrilla groups, paramilitaries, and drug traffickers, often with US funds and training. Over the years, thousands of young Colombian men have been drafted into the military, but they often leave the service with limited career options.

This made them attractive to people looking for mercenaries. In 2015, for example, the United Arab Emirates secretly sent hundreds of Colombians to Yemen to fight in the country’s violent civil conflict. Many stayed because of the high salary, according to previous New York Times reports, with Colombians receiving salaries of up to $ 3,000 a month, compared to around $ 400 a month they would earn at home.

When an economic underclass learns to fight and conduct military operations and nothing else, those skills are not easily transferred to the civilian sector, except in the area of ​​private security, said Paul Angelo, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations which studies security. Questions.

Colombian army commander General Luis Fernando Navarro said on Friday that those accused left the military between 2002 and 2018. He said the men were involved in mercenary activities and their motives were purely economic. .

Natalie Kitroeff and Anatoly Kurmanaev reported from Mexico City, Catherine Porter from Toronto and Julie Turkewitz from Bogot, Colombia. Reporting was provided by Julian Barnes, Eric Schmitt and Adam Goldman of Washington; Villamil sofa from Cartagena, Colombia; Edinson Bolaos from Bogot, Colombia; Simon Romero from Albuquerque, New Mexico; André Paulte and Milo Milfort and Harold Isaac from Port-au-Prince.

