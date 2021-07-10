UK supports Impact Investment Taskforce on path to pandemic recovery





A new industry-led task force to increase private investment to help global recovery from the pandemic. We will focus on finding investment solutions that not only generate financial benefits, but also have environmental or social benefits.

A new industry-led impact task force that leverages private finance at scale to ensure sustainable recovery from COVID-19 has received government support.

The task force will be led by impact investing experts. It is an approach for investors to make financial decisions that have a positive impact on the environment or society, such as investing in companies that produce affordable solar panels and improving returns.

To develop recommendations to foreign ministers around the world and the financial sector, the task force will investigate:

A standard for measuring the social or environmental impact of financial investments in a simple, transparent and globally consistent way, making it easy for all investors to invest based on their financial return and impact. These are financial instruments that best mobilize investments while still having a positive environmental and/or social impact. This includes financial instruments or tools that can raise capital to combat climate change, improve education, and provide equal opportunity to women by providing better health care or labor markets.

The task force coordinates the efforts of countries in the G7, G20 and countries attending this year’s COP26 in Glasgow. The group, together with a dedicated working group of representatives from the G7 countries, guest countries and emerging economies, will meet for the first time next month to present a unique perspective of impact investors and companies at global and regional levels.

James Duddridge, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Office:

The UK is once again turning to the power of finance to positively impact the growth of our economy as well as society and the environment. We, who planted the impact investing agenda in our last G7 presidency, are excited to leverage the experience and know-how our task force has now become a global impact financial market.

Impact Taskforce Chair Nick, Hurd:

The state of our world requires a change in the mindset of governments and markets. It is not enough for private capital to do less harm. Trillions of dollars must be mobilized on investments that combine returns and positive social or environmental impacts. The Impact Task Force will show you how.

Cliff Prior, CEO of Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG):

I am delighted to lead the Secretariat of the Impact Taskforce with the support of the UK Government. Strong reporting standards and innovative investment structures are absolutely critical to developing an impact ecosystem that benefits people and the planet. The creation of the task force will underscore the power of impact investing during the UK G7 presidency as countries around the world seek solutions for a fair and just recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Sarah Gordon, CEO of Impact Investing Institute:

Impact investing has the potential to contribute to solutions to some of the biggest challenges we face as a nation, and whether it’s a legitimate recovery from an epidemic or addressing a climate crisis, the planet. Massive use of private capital for the public good requires a structure that meets investor needs, places capital where it is needed, improves access to decent jobs, education and health, and invests in a equitable transition to a net-zero world. do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-backs-impact-investment-taskforce-as-road-to-pandemic-recovery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos