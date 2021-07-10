US Adds China’s Abuses of Muslim Minorities to Trade Blacklist





Washington – The Biden administration on Friday added 14 Chinese companies to a commercial blacklist for their alleged role in the country’s abuses against its Uyghur civilians and other Muslim ethnic minorities.

The Commerce Department said in a statement that electronics and technology companies and other companies had contributed to Beijing’s “campaign of repression, mass detention and high-tech surveillance” against Muslim minorities in the country. Xinjiang province.

The sanctions, which prohibit Americans from selling equipment or other goods to businesses, are the latest from the United States as they intensify financial and trade sanctions over China’s treatment of the Uyghur people.

The Chinese government has detained one million or more people since 2017 in the northwestern province of Xinjiang. Critics accuse China of operating forced labor camps and practicing forced torture and sterilization there because it allegedly seeks to assimilate ethnic Muslim minority groups.

In early January, the Chinese Embassy in the United States tweeted outlandish claims that such policies “emancipated” Uyghur women and freed them from their role as “baby-making machines.” Twitter called the tweet a violation of its rules and then deleted it.

On Friday, the Commerce Department also added to the blacklist companies it said appeared to support military programs or ban nuclear development in Russia, or violate trade sanctions against Iran.

“The Commerce Ministry remains firmly committed to taking strong and decisive action to target entities that allow human rights abuses in Xinjiang or that use American technology to fuel China’s destabilizing military modernization efforts,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “We will continue to aggressively use export controls to hold governments, businesses and individuals accountable for attempting to access US-sourced items for subversive activities in countries like China. , Iran and Russia which threaten the national security interests of the United States and are incompatible with our values. “

On the last day of the Trump administration, the US State Department declared on January 19 that China’s policy towards Muslims and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang amounted to “genocide.”

New Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not shy away from this determination, stating in his first official remarks in the publication that the Uyghur population of China had been subjected to genocide. The United States is the first country to make the designation.

