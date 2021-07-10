US Ambassador to Russia discusses cyberattacksExBulletin





Mary Louise Kelly of NPR speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan about his departure from Moscow, post-Geneva relations and the pressure on Putin over recent cyber attacks.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

When Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden visited Geneva last month for their big summit, relations between the countries were at an all-time low, leading many to question whether the two presidents would agree on something concrete. , anything they could point to as a sign of progress towards exiting the talks? Well, probably the most concrete development was that their ambassadors could return to their posts. Russian Anatoly Antonov, who was recalled to his Moscow home in March after Biden agreed in an interview that Putin was a, I quote, “a killer” – he returned to work in Washington. And US Ambassador John Sullivan returned to his post at the US Embassy in Moscow, where we find him now. Ambassador Sullivan, nice to speak to you.

JOHN SULLIVAN: Oh, it’s great to talk to you, Mary Louise – glad to do it. .

KELLY: Have you moved back in there yet?

SULLIVAN: I am. I am. It’s pretty hot here in Moscow – unusually hot weather.

KELLY: Ah. Can you tell us how you came to leave Moscow? I was trying to understand. You haven’t been kicked out.

SULLIVAN: Of course.

KELLY: Were you invited to leave?

SULLIVAN: No.

KELLY: How would you describe it?

SULLIVAN: I was basically told that I would be rejected by the Russian government. Therefore…

KELLY: Who told you that? How was it delivered?

SULLIVAN: Both by the Foreign Ministry and by the Office of Presidential Administration, Ambassador Yuri Ushakov, who is President Putin’s foreign policy adviser.

KELLY: Okay.

SULLIVAN: I was told less than a day after we announced in April of our response to, you know, Russian malicious activity – the SolarWinds hack, election interference, and the bounty story. In response to what the United States government has done, the Russian government has said, among other things, that I have to go home for consultations. You know, I said, I work for President Biden, and if he wants me to come home, I’ll come home. But if not, are you telling me that you will declare me persona non grata if I don’t go? And the answer I got was, absolutely not. But they made it clear that they weren’t going to engage with me until I left and returned to Washington.

KELLY: Well, that’s an interesting anecdote to start with because it gives some insight into the tension in relations as we approach the Geneva summit, which you were at. You were obviously sent there as part of the American delegation. And I want to ask where things have gone since then. And let’s start with the first item on the agenda, which I think it’s safe to say was cyber attacks. President Biden told President Putin, enough; you all have to knock it down. Have you seen any evidence that Putin is inclined to comply?

SULLIVAN: Well, it’s a little more complex than that because the president has been very careful in attributing cyber attacks, ransomware attacks and making it clear that we do not attribute such attacks in some recent cases directly and definitively. to the Russian government.

KELLY: Absolutely right – blame it on Russian cybercriminals or hackers operating from inside Russia.

SULLIVAN: Yes, that the individuals and entities who do this are, in our opinion, on the territory of the Russian Federation and called on the Russian government to cooperate with us to crack down on these criminals who were engaged in extremely dangerous activities and expensive. ransomware and other cyber attacks not only in the United States, but around the world. And that’s what President Biden …

KELLY: Well, and I guess – forgive me for hopping on it …

SULLIVAN: Of course.

KELLY: … But that’s my point. Without attributing this to the Russian government, do you have any doubts that if Vladimir Putin wanted to silence these criminals, he could?

SULLIVAN: Well, we’re just – what? – three weeks from the summit. And I think it is safe to say that if we are not talking about activities controlled by the Russian government, the ability of the Russian government to immediately influence this type of criminal actor, we do not doubt their ability to do so. do, and we’re aggressively followed, but it’s not a light switch that’s on and off. I don’t think the president expected us to get results immediately just days after the Geneva summit. There is no unlimited patience. The President is firm and determined in his commitment to take action to stop this. And we have engaged with the Russian government to make sure they do.

KELLY: And I just have to push you one more time …

SULLIVAN: Of course.

KELLY: used for years. I’m sure it was, you know, long before it came to public attention, but – 2016 DNC servers were hacked.

SULLIVAN: It comes – there’s a difference, though, because you’re talking, again, about cyber attacks that we’ve blamed on the Russian government and imposed sanctions on the Russian government in response to that. What we’re talking about here, the most recent episodes you referred to, do not, at least up to this point – I have to be careful – at least up to this point, involve attribution to the Russian government. And that’s an important distinction.

KELLY: I’ve seen indications from the RNC contractor who was raped, which is one of these very recent two, that there are signs pointing to the SVR – Russian Intelligence.

SULLIVAN: I’ve seen media reports suggesting so. I didn’t – you should check with my colleagues in Washington. But to my knowledge, there has been no breach or attack attributed to the Russian government …

KELLY: Officially again.

SULLIVAN: Yes.

KELLY: Last question, just about the embassy, ​​that you’re back and running to Moscow again. How will it work when Russian nationals are banned from working there? At the moment, Russians cannot get US visas. Services to US citizens are reduced. What is the situation?

SULLIVAN: Well, that is – from August 1, Mary Louise, we will not be allowed under Russian law to employ third country nationals – so Russian citizens or third country nationals – in our embassy or mission in Russia. And that has greatly diminished our ability to provide, as you notice, visa services, consular services. Just to give you an idea of ​​how this mission shrank, in 2017 – as of 2017, when I became Deputy Secretary of State, we had around 1,200 employees – Americans and Russians and third country nationals. . From August 1, we will be a tenth of this size. We will have around 120.

KELLY: Whoa.

SULLIVAN: Yeah, that’s right. You know, that includes all the people necessary to maintain security, the technicians who keep the lights on, operate the computer systems and the phones. So there isn’t much left for diplomacy or consular work. And I know this has caused great consternation both among the Russians and the Americans. Businesses, sports teams, the NHL, that have Russian players in their families – they want to get back to the United States before training camp starts in late summer, early fall. But we are only a shadow of the mission we had here not so long ago.

KELLY: Ambassador Sullivan, thank you.

SULLIVAN: Thank you, Marie Louise. My pleasure.

KELLY: It’s John Sullivan, US Ambassador to Moscow. And after recording this interview, we learned that President Biden spoke with Putin today. Biden told reporters that, quoting, “I made it very clear to him that the United States expects a ransomware operation to come from its soil, even if it is not state sponsored, we expect him to act. “

(EXTRACT FROM JINSANG’S LEARNING)

