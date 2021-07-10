Biden appoints LA mayor Eric Garcetti as US ambassador to India





LOS ANGELES President Joe Biden has appointed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. Ambassador to India, ending months of speculation the two-term mayor would land a role within the Biden administration.

“I am honored to accept his appointment to this post,” Garcetti said in a statement. “I love Los Angeles and I will always be an Angeleno.”

Today the President announced that I am his candidate for the post of US Ambassador to India. I am honored to accept his appointment to this post.

If confirmed, Garcetti would be the first mayor of LA in more than 100 years to voluntarily step down from office, the Los Angeles Times reported. Garcetti is reportedly arriving in India at a time when coronavirus cases continue to rise, with 45,892 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Reuters reported.

“I have dedicated my life to serving as an activist, as a teacher, as a naval officer, as a public servant and, if confirmed, then as an ambassador,” said Garcetti in his statement. “Part of that commitment means that when your nation calls, you answer that call.

“And if I’m confirmed, I will bring that same energy, commitment and love for this city to my new role and make partnerships and connections that will help Los Angeles.”

In its statement, the White House applauded Garcetti for overseeing “the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere, the country’s largest municipal utility and one of the busiest airports in the world.” The White House also noted a successful bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Garcetti’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, said Garcetti was an “excellent choice” for the job and cited her 20 years of public service as a benefit to ongoing relations with India.

“He is fluent in a wide range of issues, from immigration and economics to environmental protection and the essential role of human rights,” Feinstein said in a statement. “As the grandson and great-grandson of immigrants, [Garcetti] is committed to economic opportunity and justice for all, two core American values ​​that he will effectively defend in India. “

Rumors that the 50-year-old mayor and former chairman of the city council were in talks with the White House first surfaced in the spring. Garcetti, whose father served as a Los Angeles district attorney from 1992 to 2000, was widely seen as Bidens’ choice for the post of transportation secretary, but Pete Buttigieg was eventually appointed and accepted the Cabinet position.

Caught up in a homelessness crisis, a shortage of affordable housing and allegations of sexual harassment within his office, Garcetti would leave a mixed record. He has been credited with building or extending 15 new transit lines in a city infamous for LA traffic and driving through the coronavirus pandemic.

But a recent lawsuit alleges that a senior Garcetti official harassed one of the mayor’s bodyguards while Garcetti brushed off the behavior. The mayor has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Separately, a former deputy mayor has been charged with corruption in an ongoing federal investigation, the Associated Press reported. And in June, Garcetti asked her chief of staff to step down following a report she made derogatory comments on social media in 2016 and 2017 about the labor and civil rights activist. Dolores Huerta, NBC Los Angeles reported.

