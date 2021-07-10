Haiti calls on the UN and the United States to send troops after the assassination of the president | Politics News





Haiti has requested that the United Nations and the United States send troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise plunged the country into political turmoil, according to multiple reports.

A letter from the Prime Minister’s Office to UN offices dated July 7, the day Moise was shot dead in his home, said the aim was to support the efforts of the National Police to restore security and public order throughout the territory. The letter was reviewed by the Reuters news agency.

The 15-member UN Security Council is expected to authorize a deployment of UN peacekeepers or police to Haiti.

In an interview with the AFP news agency, the Haitian minister of elections, Mathias Pierre, also confirmed the information.

We thought that the mercenaries could destroy some infrastructure to create chaos in the country. During a conversation with the US Secretary of State and the UN, we made this request, Pierre said.

The Military.com news site also reports that the United States has confirmed this request.

The Haitian government has requested security and investigative assistance, and we remain in regular contact with Haitian officials to discuss how the United States can help, Pentagon spokesman Lt. -Air Force Colonel Ken Hoffman at the website in an email.

However, a senior U.S. administration official later told Reuters news agency that Washington DC had no plans to provide military assistance at this time.

The assassination of Moise by a squad of armed men in the early hours of Wednesday morning at his home in Port-au-Prince plunged Haiti deeper into a political crisis, which could exacerbate growing hunger, gang violence and a COVID-19 epidemic.

So far, the United States has said it is sending senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials as soon as possible to assess the situation and see how they can best help, the House said. White.

Two US law enforcement sources, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation, told Reuters the agencies were investigating US links to the murder.

A State Department spokesperson said, “We are aware of the arrest of two US citizens in Haiti and are monitoring the situation closely. For confidentiality reasons, we have no further comments.

Riddled with bullets

The head of the Colombian National Intelligence Directorate and the National Police Intelligence Director will also travel to Haiti with Interpol to help with investigations, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Friday.

We are offering all possible help in uncovering the truth about the material and intellectual perpetrators of the assassination, Duque wrote on Twitter, claiming he had just spoken on the phone with Haiti’s acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Police in Haiti said the assassination was carried out by a commando unit of 26 Colombian mercenaries and 2 Haitian-American mercenaries. The two Americans of Haitian descent have been identified as James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, both from Florida.

Seventeen of the men were captured, including Solages and Vincent, after a shootout with Haitian authorities in Pétionville, a hillside suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince, where Moise resided.

A judge investigating the case told Reuters Moise was found lying on his back on his bedroom floor, with 12 gunshot wounds and his left eye sunken [File: Dieu Nalio Chery/AP]Three others were killed and eight are still at large, according to Haitian police. Authorities are looking for the brains behind the operation, they said.

A judge investigating the case told Reuters Moise was found lying on his back on his bedroom floor, with 12 gunshot wounds and his left eye sunken. The front door of the residence was covered with bullets and had been forced open, while other rooms were ransacked.

His body was riddled with bullets, said Pétionville court judge Carl Henry Destin. There was a lot of blood around the corpse and on the stairs.

Who is behind the attack?

Days after the attack, questions continued to swirl around the country about who killed the president and why.

Foreigners have come to the country to commit this crime. We Haitians are appalled, a resident of the capital told AFP news agency.

We need to know who is behind it all, their names, their backgrounds so that justice can be done, he added.

Senior police officers, directly responsible for the security of the Haitian president, are in the hot seat and have been summoned to appear in court, said Port-au-Prince government commissioner Bed-Ford Claude.

If you are responsible for the President’s security, where have you been? What did you do to avoid this fate for the president? said Claude.

Pentagon confirms Haiti requested “security” assistance after assassination https://t.co/1OsyH65fWc

Oriana Pawlyk (@ Oriana0214) July 9, 2021

Others have speculated on the possible involvement of security officers in the murder, adding to the confusion.

The President of the Republic, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated by his security agents, former Haitian senator Steven Benoit said on Magik9 radio on Friday.

It was not the Colombians who killed him. They were contracted by the Haitian state.

Moise had faced mass protests against his regime since taking office in 2017, first over allegations of corruption and his management of the economy, and then against his growing grip on power.

Moise himself had spoken of the dark forces at play behind the unrest: political colleagues and corrupt oligarchs who believed his attempts to clean up government contracts and reform Haitian politics were against their interests.

Colombian investigators have discovered that 17 of the suspects retired from the Colombian military between 2018 and 2020, the commander of the armed forces, Gen. Luis Fernando Navarro, told reporters on Friday.

Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the Colombian National Police, said initial investigations showed 11 Colombian suspects traveled to Haiti via the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana resort, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. .

Two others flew to Panama, before flying to the Dominican capital Santo Domingo and then Port-au-Prince, Vargas said.

The Haitian government declared a 15-day state of emergency on Wednesday to help authorities apprehend the killers, but has since urged businesses to reopen.

The murder of Moises has caused confusion as to who is now the rightful ruler of the country of 11 million people, the poorest in the Americas.

The assassination created a political and institutional vacuum at the highest level of the state, said André Michel, a Haitian opposition politician. There is no constitutional provision for this exceptional situation.

The 1987 constitution stipulates that the president of the Supreme Court must take over. But there is no one currently in this role. There is also no sitting parliament, following the postponement of elections in 2019.

Just this week, Moise had appointed a new prime minister, Ariel Henry, to succeed Joseph, although he was yet to be sworn in when the president was killed.

Joseph appeared to take charge of the situation, but Henry, who is viewed more favorably by the opposition, told Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste that he did not view Joseph as the legitimate prime minister.

