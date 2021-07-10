Dine on Wheels: Drive-Thru Boom in UK as Brands Invest in New Sites | food and beverage industry





Drive-thru restaurants used to be an American-inspired novelty, but the huge increase in customs during the pandemic means money is pouring into new British sites, even the upscale names trying to serve food through a car window for the first time.

A new real estate study shows that demand for drive-thru has increased 25% since Covid, and the restaurant chain is set to open a total of 200 sites per year. Famous names like McDonald’s and Burger King have made a fuss in the face of competition from North American brands like Tim Hortons, known for their coffee and donuts, and burger chain Wendys.

At a time when the UK is trying to reduce car use and obesity, there is a growing trend to order burgers, sodas and coffees from our cars, moving beyond the traditional hubs of Big Macs and chicken nuggets.

Leon, a healthy fast food chain with fish finger wraps and grilled fries, and Five Guys, a premium burger restaurant chain, will open their first drive-thru sites in Durham County’s Gildersome, West Yorkshire and Stockton-on-Tees, respectively. .

According to market researcher NPD, by April, two thousand drive-throughs had made an additional 40 million visits to the UK, nearly 490 million. The gains came instead of sitting down and eating at fast-food restaurants where customs have fallen off the cliff due to closure restrictions and closures. Customers place more orders from drive-thru than average, spending 6.16 per person.

Since McDonald’s first opened in Manchester’s Fallowfield in the 1980s, drive-thru has dwindled the Britons’ preference. They were popular before the pandemic, but said Thomas Rose, co-founder of real estate consulting firm P-Three, who has edited the study since the surge in demand for closures. He explains that operators like them because they generate high turnover and require less manpower than sedentary properties.

Rose said demand for the site would have increased by 25% since Covid. There are about 200 sites per year required by the operator. The pressure on sites is severe, and competitive bidding between operators for optimal positions is becoming more common and increasing in value.

As restaurants close to restaurants after last year’s closures, many Britons are switching to drive-thru and courier services like Deliveroo and Uber Eats, and are increasingly accustomed to ordering using apps.

Drive-thru is another quick way to get food when you don’t have to sit down and eat with a knife and fork, and the waiter points at you, said restaurant industry consultant Peter Backman.

There are many reasons why people eat outside the home. One is to really have a good time and the other is that you can’t bother to cook. When I microwaved the food prepared in the supermarket and got the job done, I was satisfied. There is a dining area that is easy to prepare and consume and not too expensive.

In recent years, other street food brands, from Costa and Starbucks to Greggs and Krispy Kreme, have opened drive-thru to expand their reach beyond the downtown area where their footprints are shrinking. Drive-thru sites are also usually cheaper.

Weve have been driving thru for over 30 years and have never really taken off, with the exception of a handful of brands. Backman continued. The reason it works in America is because there is space and there is a car-centric culture. It’s only natural for people to drive 20 minutes to get a hamburger, but in this country they’ll ask a little more.

Backman added that the severe financial turmoil caused by the pandemic and the current severe staff shortage have forced the food chain to try everything. This is a very exciting and very difficult period.

In the United States, where drive-thru visits are more popular than courier services, health and environmental concerns have prompted a move in some cities to halt construction of new sites. Rose thinks UK planners should think hard about drive-thru (in cities and downtowns and retail parks, not highways).

Drive-thru is the polar opposite of the community spirit upon which many UK community revivals depend, Rose said of a meal format that encourages people to stay away from each other in vehicles and go home beyond collection points.

Drive-thru is very convenient, especially for young families, shift workers, and those who travel long distances. However, these conveniences come at an environmental and social cost. Can’t tell it’s a price worth paying.

