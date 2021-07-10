COVID-19: Pfizer UK boss ‘comfortable’ with plans to lift coronavirus rules – but will continue to wear face masks in crowded environment | business news





The UK president of vaccine maker Pfizer says he is “comfortable” about plans to drop most COVID-19 restrictions later this month. But he will continue to wear a mask in a crowded environment.

Ben Osborn told Sky News that only a comprehensive release of the second dose could provide optimal protection from the virus, but data so far suggests that “a good level of protection” was applied on “Freedom Day” on July 19th. .

More than 700 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been administered worldwide in the seven months since Margaret Keenan received her first dose in Coventry in December, more than any other COVID vaccine.

In the UK, around 29 million doses have been given, and demand has grown as vaccine launches focus on under 40s promising as an alternative to Oxford AstraZeneca injections.

In an interview with Sky News, a year after Pfizer signed its first supply deal with the UK government, Osborne said the protections offered for all ages give the government confidence as it prepares to identify the next steps on the roadmap. .

“I think everyone in the UK and around the world will feel much more at ease when they have had two doses of the vaccine or one dose of the other.

“I think it should be then that we’re much more certain about the protection we all demand,” he said.

“However, with regards to where we are as of July 19, what we have confirmed from the data so far is that we have a good level of protection. So we are very comfortable with the restrictions and decisions that have been made.

Osbourne, who joined Pfizer as a 1998 graduate and led government and company discussions during the pandemic, said he would continue to wear masks even after the legal requirement was lifted.

“I have a vulnerable child at home, and my eldest son has a very serious disability,” he said. So, as I have been in the last 12 months, I will be very careful and careful.

“When that’s really crowded, when I’m at the supermarket, when I’m in a downtown area, I’ll probably wear a mask. I’ll wear the masks of the people around me when I’m on the train.

“I want to feel like I’m doing my part because I still have a long way to go.”

Pfizer-BioNTech is the first vaccine approved for use in the UK and the UK will receive 100 million doses this year. It is expected that a third booster dose will be recommended for high-risk people age 50 and older to maintain an immune response.

Clinical trials of the modified vaccine targeting the delta strain are due to begin next month, but the current dose shows data that provides more than 90% protection against serious illness and hospitalization.

Osborne denied that the company had so far met all delivery deadlines here and around the world and there was a shortage.

“We didn’t have a single problem,” he said.

“What we’ve done is scale. I think the conversation should be about vaccine demand, not shortages.

“Demand has grown exponentially.

“As JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunology] Governments have made decisions about individual vaccines for specific populations that we face increasing pressures and demands. But it’s not about tribes. To this day, we are doubling the amount of vaccine we introduce in July. “

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses novel messenger-RNA technology, a genetically programmed substance that teaches cells to make copies of the coronavirus spike protein, triggering an immune response when the body encounters a real object.

Production mainly took place at two plants in Puurs, Belgium and Kalamazoo, USA, and the time it takes to make a batch has been cut in half, from 110 days to 60 days.

The shelf life of the vaccine, which was initially required to be stored at minus 80 degrees Celsius, has been extended by regulators authorizing that it can be stored in a regular refrigerator for 31 days, rather than the first five, after opening.

Like other vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer has to give up its patents in the face of a request from the World Health Organization, backed by US President Joe Biden, to make cheaper copies worldwide and increase production. .

But Osborne said sharing intellectual property (IP) is counterproductive.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, our position has been that whether you live in Surbiton or sub-Saharan Africa, there must be equitable access around the world. We need access to vaccines.

“However, we know very clearly that IP removal is not the solution to the problems we are currently facing in terms of ensuring equity.

“Removing IP would actually force other companies without the skills, knowledge, or expertise or ability to manufacture vaccines to procure raw materials that are relatively in short supply to companies like Pfizer-BioNTech, and include other manufacturers, which will disrupt the supply chain in a matter of days. It will completely destroy it.

“What we have to do is to use the technology we have today, low-income countries, low-income countries. That’s why we’re committed to 2 billion capacity. In 2021 and 2020, low-income and low-income countries. You have to pay to get to a country where there is no profit.”

Osbourne, who is also president of the British Pharmaceutical Industry Association, said the vaccine program has demonstrated the strength and benefits of collaboration in the UK life sciences sector.

“It provides a model around collaboration between government, industry and the NHS that we can build on over the next decade.

“It is optimistic that diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease and chronic pain can now be addressed with a new approach centered on a sense of mission.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/pfizers-uk-boss-comfortable-with-plan-to-lift-covid-rules-but-will-continue-to-wear-a-face-mask-12352273 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos